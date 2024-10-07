CARV Gears Up For TGE, Set To Launch CARV Token On October 10

In Brief Modular Identity and Data Layer platform CARV announced that its token generation event will begin at 8 AM UTC on October 10.

Modular Identity and Data Layer (IDL) platform CARV announced that its token generation event (TGE) will begin at 8 AM UTC on October 10th.

CARV is developing one of the largest IDLs focused on gaming and AI. Founded in 2021, it has created the CARV Protocol, which provides an end-to-end data infrastructure that empowers users to own, control, and monetize their data. This infrastructure also supplies gaming, AI, and other data-intensive industries with high-quality data, fostering innovation.

Meanwhile, CARV Play, the platform’s first flagship application, is designed for community-driven game distribution, social interaction, and credentialing systems. Additionally, the platform offers BANANA, a mini-game based on The Open Network (TON) blockchain.

To date, CARV has attracted over 2.8 million gamers globally, with approximately 650,000 daily active users. The platform has integrated with 790 Web2 and Web3 games, generating nearly $4 million in revenue in the first half of 2024 alone.

CARV Protocol To Launch Token Alongside Mainnet And Conduct Season 1 Airdrop

Its token, CARV, is set to be released along with the mainnet launch. Once operational, the token will function as the primary medium of exchange in the CARV ecosystem and will incentivize user participation ahead of the mainnet.

After the token launch, CARV will be listed on centralized exchanges, including Bitget and Bybit, among others. Currently, users can acquire CARV tokens through Bybit’s Pre-Market before they are officially listed for spot trading.

CARV will have a total supply of 1 billion tokens, which will be fully distributed over a period of four years. According to the tokenomics, 50% of the total supply will be allocated to nodes and the community, 19.46% to the founding team and advisors, 9.25% to early investors, 9% to the ecosystem, 8.30% to private fundraising, and 4% to liquidity.

Additionally, the project intends to conduct a Season 1 Airdrop, offering a pool of 40 million tokens to reward the community for its dedication. Snapshots have already been taken to identify eligible participants for this airdrop.

