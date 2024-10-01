CARV Gears Up For Season 1 Airdrop, Aiming To Reward Its Community With 40M Tokens

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief CARV intends to launch the Season 1 Airdrop, featuring a pool of 40 million tokens, to reward its community for their dedication and support.

Modular Identity and Data Layer (IDL), CARV, announced its intention to launch the Season 1 Airdrop, featuring a 40 million token pool, as a way to reward its community for their continued dedication and support.

According to the announcement, the official airdrop webpage is set to launch soon, providing users with details regarding the event. However, users won’t be able to view or claim their allocated airdrop until the distribution officially goes live.

CARV further announced that an airdrop snapshot was taken at 00:00 AM UTC on October 1st, capturing eligible participants. This snapshot included a wide range of participants such as Dragon Treasure, Pass non-fungible token (NFT) holders, Badge holders, and players using the play name service across NFT and Soulbound Token (SBT) holders. Additionally, it accounted for SOULDrop based on SOUL balances, active gamers in the Infinite Play platform, CARV Play based on balances, participants from the Binance Web3 Wallet Airdrop Campaign, and the number of GEMs earned. The snapshot also included Guardians who have contributed to the ecosystem.

Furthermore, the snapshot for Node Holders will be taken separately, scheduled for 00:00 AM UTC on October 7th, according to the specified snapshot range.

Get ready for the upcoming CARV Season 1 Airdrop 🎁



With 40,000,000 $CARV in the pool, it is time we reward our vibrant community for their dedication and support!



• Snapshots have been taken

• Airdrop claimable soon

• More details are coming your way.



Don't miss out – turn… pic.twitter.com/edO40WLRVh — CARV (@carv_official) October 1, 2024

CARV Details Tokenomics, Allocating 10% Of Total Supply For Airdrops

As outlined in CARV’s tokenomics, the allocation of tokens will be as follows: 50% designated for Nodes and Community, 19.459% for the Founding Team and Advisors, 9.246% for Early Investors, 9% for the Ecosystem and Treasury, 8.295% for Private Fundraising, and 4.000% for Liquidity. CARV has set aside 10% of the total tokens for airdrops, which will be distributed across three airdrop seasons.

CARV serves as a IDL for gaming, AI, and other applications, integrating with over 900 games and AI companies, which represents more than 30% of all Web3 games, catering to a user base of over 9.5 million registered players, with approximately 1.3 million daily active users and 2.8 million unique on-chain CARV ID holders.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson