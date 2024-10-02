Bybit Pre-Market Unveils CARV, Allowing Trading Before Token Launch

In Brief Bybit added CARV to its Pre-Market Trading platform, allowing users to acquire CARV tokens before they are officially listed for spot trading.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit announced the addition of CARV (CARV) to its Pre-Market Trading platform, allowing users to acquire CARV tokens before they are officially listed for spot trading, giving them an opportunity to secure their purchase or sale prices early. Trading for CARV has already begun, with details regarding the delivery schedule expected to be released soon.

On Pre-Market Trading, users can engage in buying or selling a token prior to its official launch. Sellers and buyers can create orders and set quotes in advance, with all transactions conducted in USDT. The prices for these tokens are determined by the participants, who can establish price quotes that may differ from the token’s official listing price.

What Is CARV?

CARV is building the largest modular Identity and Data Layer (IDL) for gaming, AI, and other applications. Its mission focuses on enabling widespread user data self-sovereignty and empowering gaming projects and AI development through data intelligence.

Presently, the platform integrates with over 900 games and AI companies, representing more than 30% of all Web3 games. It serves a user base of over 9.5 million registered players, with approximately 1.3 million daily active users and 2.8 million unique on-chain CARV ID holders.

According to CARV’s tokenomics, the token allocation is structured as follows: 50% is designated for nodes and community, 19.459% for the founding team and advisors, 9.246% for early investors, 9% for the ecosystem and treasury, 8.295% for private fundraising, and 4% for liquidity. Additionally, CARV has reserved 10% of the total token supply for airdrops, which will be distributed over three airdrop seasons.

Recently, the project announced plans to launch the Season 1 Airdrop, featuring a pool of 40 million tokens, as a gesture of appreciation for its community’s ongoing support and commitment. Furthermore, the project aims to conduct its token generation event in October.

