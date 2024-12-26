REVOX To Power Intelligent Evolution Of BNB Ecosystem With ‘REVOX Studio’ AI Agent Framework

In Brief REVOX has launched the “REVOX Studio” AI Agent framework for BNB Chain to redefine DeFi by enabling on-chain autonomous intelligence and enhancing the composability of agents and smart contracts.

Modular on-chain AI network REVOX has announced the launch of REVOX Studio, an AI Agent framework for BNB Chain. This new solution aims to redefine decentralized finance (DeFi) by enabling fully on-chain autonomous intelligence and advancing the composability of agents and smart contracts.

REVOX seeks to address the high entry barriers for Web3 developers looking to build AI agents by offering modular plugin systems and low-code development platforms, making it easier and more efficient to create intelligent agents.

DPrompt technology and Zero-Knowledge Machine Learning (zkML) verification ensure security and transparency for on-chain AI inference, providing developers with strong computational verification capabilities. Additionally, REVOX’s plugin ecosystem supports on-chain transactions, multimodal data processing, and application programming interface (API) integration, allowing developers to quickly adapt to complex use cases. The low-code development platform is designed to enhance development efficiency, serving both beginner developers and experienced teams.

How REVOX AI Agents Empower BNB Chain Ecosystem

BNB Chain’s efficiency, low transaction costs, and strong developer community make it an ideal platform for Web3 intelligent applications. REVOX leverages the technical strengths of BNB Chain to bring new possibilities and support to developers and users in the ecosystem through its full-stack AI Agent capabilities. With AI Agents, users can easily stake tokens, borrow or lend assets, and access liquidity using natural language.

Furthermore, REVOX Studio introduces a transparent Agent Meme issuance platform, enabling AI Agents to manage and operate assets autonomously. With DPrompt technology, these agents are decentralized, smart, and self-sustaining, no longer requiring human control.

REVOX is built to transform the approach to decentralized application (dApp) development. By leveraging the capabilities of AI, REVOX offers a framework that makes it easier for developers, organizations, and individuals to create intelligent, agent-driven applications. The platform provides a range of component APIs and diverse data sources, creating a versatile ecosystem that allows for the development of customized AI agents designed to address a wide variety of use cases and challenges.

