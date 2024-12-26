en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi vi EN
News Report Technology
December 26, 2024

REVOX To Power Intelligent Evolution Of BNB Ecosystem With ‘REVOX Studio’ AI Agent Framework

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: December 26, 2024 at 4:46 am Updated: December 26, 2024 at 4:47 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: December 26, 2024 at 4:46 am

In Brief

REVOX has launched the “REVOX Studio” AI Agent framework for BNB Chain to redefine DeFi by enabling on-chain autonomous intelligence and enhancing the composability of agents and smart contracts.

REVOX To Power Intelligent Evolution Of BNB Ecosystem With ‘REVOX Studio’ AI Agent Framework

Modular on-chain AI network REVOX has announced the launch of REVOX Studio, an AI Agent framework for BNB Chain. This new solution aims to redefine decentralized finance (DeFi) by enabling fully on-chain autonomous intelligence and advancing the composability of agents and smart contracts.

REVOX seeks to address the high entry barriers for Web3 developers looking to build AI agents by offering modular plugin systems and low-code development platforms, making it easier and more efficient to create intelligent agents.

DPrompt technology and Zero-Knowledge Machine Learning (zkML) verification ensure security and transparency for on-chain AI inference, providing developers with strong computational verification capabilities. Additionally, REVOX’s plugin ecosystem supports on-chain transactions, multimodal data processing, and application programming interface (API) integration, allowing developers to quickly adapt to complex use cases. The low-code development platform is designed to enhance development efficiency, serving both beginner developers and experienced teams.

How REVOX AI Agents Empower BNB Chain Ecosystem

BNB Chain’s efficiency, low transaction costs, and strong developer community make it an ideal platform for Web3 intelligent applications. REVOX leverages the technical strengths of BNB Chain to bring new possibilities and support to developers and users in the ecosystem through its full-stack AI Agent capabilities. With AI Agents, users can easily stake tokens, borrow or lend assets, and access liquidity using natural language.

Furthermore, REVOX Studio introduces a transparent Agent Meme issuance platform, enabling AI Agents to manage and operate assets autonomously. With DPrompt technology, these agents are decentralized, smart, and self-sustaining, no longer requiring human control.

REVOX is built to transform the approach to decentralized application (dApp) development. By leveraging the capabilities of AI, REVOX offers a framework that makes it easier for developers, organizations, and individuals to create intelligent, agent-driven applications. The platform provides a range of component APIs and diverse data sources, creating a versatile ecosystem that allows for the development of customized AI agents designed to address a wide variety of use cases and challenges.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

CryptoQuant: Investors Holding Bitcoin For 6 To 12 Months Most Active In Selling

by Alisa Davidson
December 26, 2024

AI Ethics 101: Navigating the Moral Landscape of Machine Learning

by Jeremy Moser
December 26, 2024

Subscan Introduces Governance Tracking Module For Astar, Empowering Users To Engage With Network’s Governance

by Alisa Davidson
December 26, 2024

Game.com Unveils Fair Launch Token Distribution Protocol, Enabling Transparent And Customized Token Launches

by Alisa Davidson
December 26, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

CryptoQuant: Investors Holding Bitcoin For 6 To 12 Months Most Active In Selling

by Alisa Davidson
December 26, 2024

Subscan Introduces Governance Tracking Module For Astar, Empowering Users To Engage With Network’s Governance

by Alisa Davidson
December 26, 2024

Game.com Unveils Fair Launch Token Distribution Protocol, Enabling Transparent And Customized Token Launches

by Alisa Davidson
December 26, 2024

AI Agent Santa Kicks Off Airdrop, Offering Exclusive Rewards To SANTA Token Holders

by Alisa Davidson
December 26, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
CryptoQuant: Investors Holding Bitcoin For 6 To 12 Months Most Active In Selling
Markets News Report Technology
CryptoQuant: Investors Holding Bitcoin For 6 To 12 Months Most Active In Selling
by Alisa Davidson
December 26, 2024
AI Ethics 101: Navigating the Moral Landscape of Machine Learning
Opinion Markets Software Technology
AI Ethics 101: Navigating the Moral Landscape of Machine Learning
by Jeremy Moser
December 26, 2024
Subscan Introduces Governance Tracking Module For Astar, Empowering Users To Engage With Network’s Governance
News Report Technology
Subscan Introduces Governance Tracking Module For Astar, Empowering Users To Engage With Network’s Governance
by Alisa Davidson
December 26, 2024
Game.com Unveils Fair Launch Token Distribution Protocol, Enabling Transparent And Customized Token Launches
News Report Technology
Game.com Unveils Fair Launch Token Distribution Protocol, Enabling Transparent And Customized Token Launches
by Alisa Davidson
December 26, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.