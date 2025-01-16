Orbit Launches AI Agent For Tracking AIXBT Analytics And Executing Trades Instantly

In Brief Orbit has introduced a new AI-driven trading agent that tracks crypto market narratives by generating insights from AIXBT, and allows users to prompt trades based on real-time market trends.

AI agent decentralized finance (DeFi) abstraction layer, Orbit introduced a new AI-driven trading agent designed to track cryptocurrency market narratives. This tool generates insights from AIXBT, an AI-driven cryptocurrency market intelligence platform, allowing users to prompt trades based on real-time market trends. This means users can stay ahead by leveraging AI-generated insights without constant market monitoring.

The AI agent is capable of tracking cryptocurrency market narratives and token mentions from AIXBT, analyzing and suggesting trades based on emerging trends, and executing trades directly in response to trending market insights. In the cryptocurrency sector, narratives play a crucial role in influencing market movements. AIXBT is known for identifying trends early, and this AI agent enables users to act on those insights more efficiently. By automating market analysis, users can make informed decisions without manually tracking social media and market sentiment.

At launch, users can prompt the AI agent to analyze AIXBT tweets, evaluate suggested trades based on insights, and execute trades directly from the Orbit platform while maintaining full control. Currently, Orbit is working on a fully automated version of this AI agent. In the future, it will analyze trends and execute trades without requiring user prompts, marking a new phase in AI-powered cryptocurrency intelligence. This advancement could provide traders with a seamless and highly responsive trading experience.

Orbit Introduces Whale Watch, Enabling Users To Track Buying And Selling Activities Of Memecoin Whales

Orbit is a comprehensive ecosystem designed to enhance cross-chain interactions and improve the cryptocurrency experience for users. It focuses on managing AI agent funds, serving as an extensive abstraction layer for Web3 applications. Orbit is integrated with over 100 blockchains and more than 200 DeFi protocols, ensuring smooth and efficient operations across a wide range of networks.

Through Orbit, AI agents can pay other agents instantly for completed tasks, hire specialized agents for specific jobs, and manage payments, smart contracts, and cross-chain transactions in the background—without user intervention. This automation streamlines processes, making transactions faster and more efficient.

The latest AI agent introduced by Orbit operates similarly to the previously launched Whale Watcher tool, which monitors social media posts on platform X from Whale Watch, providing real-time tracking of the buying and selling activities of memecoin whales. By analyzing these movements, users can stay informed about trends in the memecoin market and make more timely decisions.

