BNB Chain Introduces ‘AI Agents Solution’ To Streamline AI Agent Development

In Brief BNB Chain announced the introduction of the “AI Agents Solution” on its network, providing developers with tools and resources to design and scale AI-powered agents for real-world applications across various industries.

Blockchain ecosystem driven by community participation, BNB Chain announced that it has introduced the AI Agent Solution on its network. This initiative aims to streamline the development and deployment of decentralized AI agents, making the process more accessible and efficient.

With the AI Agent Solution, developers can effortlessly build, scale, and monetize AI agents tailored for Web3 environments. The framework includes a suite of customizable Agent Kits, such as Eliza, ShellAgent, TermiX, and Revox.ai, providing flexible options for diverse use cases.

Eliza is an AI agent designed with a BNB Chain Plugin, developed in collaboration with NodeReal. It supports various large language model (LLM) providers, including OpenAI, Claude, and Llama, offering developers flexibility in model selection. Eliza provides native blockchain functionality, enabling secure and efficient on-chain operations. Its capabilities extend to asset management, such as handling token transfers, swaps, and bridging. Additionally, it integrates with social platforms like X, Discord, and Telegram, ensuring a consistent user experience across different channels. It also features a Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) memory system, which enhances document processing, media analysis, and autonomous trading.

Meanwhile, ShellAgent, created by MyShell, is an open and modular Agentic Framework designed to simplify AI agent development. It offers a no-code Classic Mode, making it particularly accessible for beginners. The framework supports multi-model agents by integrating capabilities from both LLM and AI-generated content (AIGC) models. Once developed, these agents can be deployed on the MyShell Agent Marketplace, enabling developers to share and monetize their creations. ShellAgent’s modular structure ensures adaptability and scalability for a wide range of applications.

TermiX provides a comprehensive suite of pluggable agent components, allowing users to customize workflows according to their specific requirements. It features a low-code environment with an intuitive drag-and-drop interface, making AI agent development accessible even to those with limited technical expertise. A key advantage of TermiX is its support for true on-chain operations, as its open-source DeFAI Agent Kits interact directly with blockchain networks without requiring intermediaries. Developers can tokenize their agents and implement pricing models, creating monetization opportunities.

Revox.ai is designed to make AI-Web3 application development more accessible to developers of all skill levels. It includes an integrated Agent Marketplace that facilitates collaboration and revenue generation through AI agent deployment. Revox.ai agents support on-chain transactions and smart contract interactions, leveraging a robust plugin ecosystem for enhanced functionality and accelerated development. Its low-code approach ensures a seamless and efficient development experience, catering to both novice and experienced users.

The platform offers various launchpad options for creating and exploring AI agents. Eternal AI enables conversations with AI-powered historical figures. Jam.ai, a cyber squirrel assistant, helps users build AI agents on BNB Chain. MyShell facilitates AI-native app discovery and development. BadAI enhances AI agent collaboration, making them advanced yet easy to design.

BNB Chain Launches ‘AI Agents Competition’

BNB Chain functions as a decentralized ecosystem built on community involvement, consisting of multiple interconnected blockchain networks.

Recently, it has launched the AI Agents Competition, providing a platform to showcase innovative AI-powered decentralized applications (dApps). As an incentive, BNB Chain will purchase $10,000 USDT worth of the winning AI agent’s tokens and distribute them through an airdrop to 1,000 selected holders of the winning token.

