Eliza Labs And IoTeX Join Forces To Unlock Sentient AI Capabilities Via DePIN

In Brief IoTeX has partnered with Eliza Labs to empower autonomous AI agents with the ability to perceive and interact with the physical world through DePIN networks.

Provider of modular infrastructure for decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) projects, IoTeX announced that it has partnered with Eliza Labs, the foundation behind ElizaOS and ai16z, to empower autonomous AI agents with the ability to perceive and act in the physical world through DePIN networks. This collaboration aims to accelerate the development of sentient AI by bridging the gap between digital intelligence and real-world sensory input and interaction.

The partnership combines IoTeX’s DePIN infrastructure with ElizaOS, allowing AI agents to utilize real-time data and services from DePIN networks while controlling physical devices within decentralized environments. By integrating sensory input and actuation capabilities, the collaboration will enable AI agents to evolve from static tools into context-aware, adaptive entities capable of interacting with the physical world.

This collaboration also incorporates IoTeX’s DePIN ecosystem, which includes Nubila, a decentralized weather station network providing real-time atmospheric data from over 10,000 global stations, and GeodNet, a geospatial sensor network utilizing more than 2,000 GNSS stations to offer centimeter-level positioning accuracy. In addition, Pebble Tracker, a secure hardware device, will collect verifiable real-world data such as GPS, temperature, and motion.

By integrating these capabilities, AI agents will shift from passive data processors to autonomous decision-makers capable of real-world interaction and automation.

New Partnership To Advance Physical AI: Key Areas Of Collaboration

The partnership between Eliza Labs and IoTeX commenced in 2025 with a series of proof-of-concept projects that highlight how DePIN can serve as the foundational layer for AI agents. These initiatives aim to provide developers, researchers, and users with advanced tools and real-world applications across various industries.

Key collaboration areas include the integration of the DePIN Plugin for Eliza OS. The new DePIN plugin will act as a critical connection, enabling Eliza agents to access and process real-world data from IoTeX’s DePIN networks, such as Nubila and GeodNet. This integration will allow agents to perceive, act, and learn from ever-changing physical environments. Furthermore, it includes the creation of the first DePIN-aware AI Agent, BINOAI. Powered by Eliza OS and IoTeX, it is set to be the first AI agent to demonstrate real-world perception and interaction through DePIN infrastructure. It will continuously enhance its abilities by accessing real-time data streams and controlling devices, marking the evolution of Physical AI.

Additionally, enhancing agent contextual awareness with DePIN data and services is planned. By utilizing data and services from IoTeX’s DePIN networks, Eliza agents will gain predictive capabilities and adaptive behaviors based on both historical and real-time data. This will improve their decision-making abilities in real-world scenarios, from smart cities to robotics. The partnership will also focus on empowering developers by granting early access to IoTeX’s modular DePIN tools through Eliza Labs’ Agent Dev School. This initiative will include workshops, tutorials, and technical resources to help developers integrate DePIN functionalities into AI agent workflows.

Breaking: Eliza Labs (@ai16zdao @shawmakesmagic ) and IoTeX are joining forces to bring Physical AI Agents to life with DePIN networks!



🔌 DePIN Plugin integration with Eliza OS (🟢LIVE）

🤖The First DePIN-Aware AI Agent-@Bino_AI (🟢LIVE）

🛠️ Dev tools for building Sentient… pic.twitter.com/bEvK1EuA3b — IoTeX (@iotex_io) January 9, 2025

IoTeX is a platform that combines blockchain technology with the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart devices. The platform focuses on providing fast and secure blockchain solutions, connecting real-world data to decentralized applications (dApps), and developing blockchain-powered devices such as home security cameras and cellular-IoT prototyping platforms.

Recently, IoTeX introduced its DePIN domain AI agent, BinoAI, which operates on the IoTeX blockchain and is powered by the ELIZA framework. BinoAI is an autonomous AI agent designed to specialize in the DePIN ecosystem. Functioning as an expert voice, BinoAI autonomously shares knowledge on DePIN, spreading awareness and educating the community.

