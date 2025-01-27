Bitget Wallet Releases 2025 Roadmap, Focusing On PayFi To Drive Web3 Adoption

In Brief Bitget Wallet has unveiled its 2025 roadmap, planning to integrate crypto with real-world financial services, enabling seamless payments and global transactions through strategic partnerships.

Non-custodial Web3 wallet and decentralized platform, Bitget Wallet unveiled its 2025 roadmap, with a primary focus on Payment Finance (PayFi), aimed at enhancing Web3 adoption.

PayFi seeks to address key challenges in Web3 adoption by developing user-friendly payment solutions that rival traditional financial systems. It aims to empower the underbanked, simplify financial services, and make cryptocurrency payments accessible to a broader audience. Through PayFi, Bitget Wallet envisions a digital-first world where users can earn, spend, and send seamlessly, with the creation of a comprehensive financial super app.

The core idea behind PayFi is to ensure that no dollar remains idle. Users can deposit stablecoins such as USDT and USDC into the Bitget Wallet, allowing their assets to generate yield through decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. These earnings can then be used for daily expenses, enabling a “Buy Now, Pay Never” experience. Cryptocurrency cashback rewards and installment payments powered by yields are expected to be key features of this new financial landscape.

Beyond spending, PayFi also focuses on enhancing transaction efficiency and meaning. Bitget Wallet allows users to send gift cards, vouchers, and tokens to friends and family, facilitating simple and intuitive cross-border payments. Leveraging blockchain technology, Bitget aims to make international remittances faster, more affordable, and more accessible for everyone.

Bitget Wallet aims to provide users with more than just a platform for holding or trading digital assets—it offers a seamless and practical way to integrate cryptocurrency into everyday financial activities.

Bitget Wallet: PayFi In Action

At the center of this evolution is the Bitget Wallet Card and Banking account, a solution designed to connect DeFi yields with real-world spending. The Bitget Wallet Card features zero annual fees, low top-up costs, and competitive foreign exchange rates, making it a cost-effective choice for international transactions. Built for convenience and flexibility, the card enables smooth payments worldwide. Additionally, users can access crypto-friendly banking services through a multi-currency Swiss IBAN. Operated by a fully licensed financial institution regulated by FINMA and other global monetary authorities, the system prioritizes security and compliance.

Bitget Wallet’s broader PayFi initiative focuses on creating a comprehensive Web3 payments ecosystem. To achieve this, the platform has established strategic partnerships that enhance its offerings. Triple-A and Coinpal enable businesses to accept and process cryptocurrency payments, bridging the gap between digital and traditional finance. Bitrefill allows users to convert cryptocurrency into gift cards for everyday purchases, increasing the practical utility of digital assets. IvendPay provides QR code payment solutions that simplify in-store cryptocurrency transactions for both consumers and merchants. PundiX enhances business operations with blockchain-based point-of-sale (POS) systems, making cryptocurrency payments more accessible to retailers.

The rollout of Bitget Wallet‘s PayFi initiative will take place in stages to ensure smooth integration and meaningful adoption. The roadmap includes expanding merchant acceptance worldwide, allowing users to make cryptocurrency payments for everyday expenses across different regions. Additionally, the initiative will deepen its integration with DeFi protocols, offering more opportunities for stablecoin holders to generate yields. A key focus will also be scaling the Wallet Card and Banking system, bringing crypto-friendly financial services to a broader audience.

With Bitget Wallet, digital assets are not just stored but actively put to work, creating a future where seamless payments and financial accessibility become the norm. As the journey into Web3 financial solutions continues in 2025, PayFi is set to revolutionize the way people save, send, and spend, shaping a new era of digital finance.

