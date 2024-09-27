Bitget Wallet Rolls Out OmniConnect Developer Kit, Unlocking Web3 For Telegram Users

In Brief Bitget Wallet introduced OmniConnect, a new feature that allows developers to link Telegram Mini-Apps with over 500 blockchain networks.

Non-custodial Web3 wallet and decentralized ecosystem platform Bitget Wallet introduced OmniConnect, a new feature that allows developers to link messaging platform Telegram Mini-Apps with over 500 blockchain networks, including major platforms like Solana, The Open Network (TON) and all EVM-compatible chains.

By integrating OmniConnect into Telegram, users can utilize the application as a gateway to the Web3 ecosystem. This functionality enables them to sign and execute transactions across multiple blockchains, even if they have no prior experience with decentralized technologies.

Bitget Wallet also outlined its intention to expand OmniConnect’s capabilities beyond Telegram Mini-Apps. It plans to integrate OmniConnect with additional platforms, such as browser plugins, mobile applications, and Web/H5 interfaces. This expansion aims to provide users with a seamless way to connect with any public blockchain, ensuring smooth interactions across various platforms.

Bitget Wallet Drives Web3 Adoption By Engaging With Telegram And TON Ecosystems

This project is recognized as one of the top non-custodial Web3 wallets and decentralized ecosystem platforms globally. In addition to its Swap function, it offers features such as multi-chain asset management, smart money insights, a Launchpad, an Inscriptions Center, and an Earning Center. The platform supports over 100 major blockchains, more than 250,000 tokens, and a diverse range of decentralized applications (dApps).

It intends to facilitate the adoption of Web3 technologies. Its multi-party computation (MPC) keyless wallet simplifies user access by allowing secure logins through familiar methods, including email, Apple ID, Google accounts, and Telegram. As a comprehensive wallet platform, it is continuously expanding its features, exploring directions such as “Wallet+Trading,” which allows users to trade directly within their wallets, and “Wallet+Social,” which integrates social functionalities and connects users with Telegram and multi-chain ecosystems.

Bitget Wallet has recently been actively involved in the Telegram and TON ecosystems, partnering with projects like Tomarket, Catizen, and Yescoin. It was the first to launch the MPC keyless wallet on the TON mainnet. Additionally, the platform has developed trading bots for Telegram, created multi-chain trading capabilities, and provided zero-gas fee experiences on TON dApps. As of August 2024, it reached 2 million downloads, making it the most downloaded wallet worldwide on both the App Store and Google Play.

