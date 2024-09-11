Bitget Wallet Reaches 12M Monthly Active Users, Pushing Crypto Mass Adoption Through Web2 Integration

In Brief Bitget Wallet has surpassed 12 million monthly active users and has become the most downloaded Web3 wallet as of August 2024.

Non-custodial Web3 wallet and decentralized ecosystem platform Bitget Wallet announced that it has surpassed 12 million monthly active users (MAUs) and has become the most downloaded Web3 wallet as of August 2024.

“Leveraging Telegram’s vast user base has created a viral effect, attracting a global audience unfamiliar with crypto,” said Alvin Kan, COO at Bitget Wallet, in a written statement. “With over 90% of tokens only available on decentralized exchanges (DEXs), we’re helping users tap into new opportunities. Our goal is to bring Web2 users into the world of Web3, making crypto easy to access, especially for those in regions where traditional finance is limited,” he added.

The growth in users supports the company’s broader goal of advancing the widespread adoption of blockchain technology. To achieve this, Bitget Wallet has made it easier for new users to transition to Web3 by integrating with Web2 platforms such as Telegram.

It aims to simplify the often complex Web3 experience for users by refining the onboarding process and enhancing accessibility. Thanks to its Web2 integrations, it achieved nearly 2 million application downloads this August across the App Store and Google Play, becoming the most downloaded Web3 wallet worldwide.

Furthermore, since the introduction of the Multi-Party Computation (MPC) wallet for the The Open Network (TON) network, interactions within the Telegram and TON ecosystem have become more efficient, with over 40% of Bitget Wallet users now using the TON MPC wallet. By offering Telegram-based wallet logins and developing Telegram trading bots, Bitget Wallet has simplified the transition from Web2 to Web3, leading to a 2.7-fold increase in MPC wallet creation among Telegram users since its launch.

Additionally, the widely-used tap-to-earn games within the TON ecosystem have notably contributed to user growth. Tomarket, an application within the TON ecosystem supported by Bitget Wallet, saw its user base exceed 20 million in just two months, highlighting notable market potential.

Bitget Wallet Expands Global Reach And Improves Web3 User Experience

This project operates as a multi-chain decentralized wallet, providing access to over 90 prominent blockchains. As a key DEX aggregator, it allows users to find optimal prices across various DEXs. Furthermore, this cryptocurrency wallet enables users to explore a diverse selection of premium cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

Its global expansion is focused on providing financial solutions to underserved populations. By merging global access with localized services, the wallet has successfully navigated geographical and economic challenges, now supporting users in over 168 countries. Many regions have experienced a 1000% rise in users in comparison to the previous year, with numerous individuals accessing decentralized finance for the first time through Bitget Wallet.

Notably, its collaborations with more than 50 projects in the TON ecosystem, encompassing Catizen, Tomarket, and Notcoin, have improved the Web3 user experience. Onchain data indicates that Bitget Wallet accounts for 17% of active addresses on the TON network.

