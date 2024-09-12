Bitget Wallet Launches MemeX Tool For Memecoin Trading

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitget Wallet unveiled MemeX for trading memecoins and launched a 15-day challenge with a $25,000 prize for identifying high-potential coins.

Non-custodial Web3 wallet and decentralized ecosystem platform, Bitget Wallet unveiled MemeX, a tool for trading memecoins integrated directly into the Bitget Wallet application. Additionally, to celebrate the launch, Bitget Wallet is hosting a 15-day challenge with a $25,000 prize for identifying high-potential coins.

“Meme coins have become a major trend in the crypto market, and MemeX is built to address the unique needs of meme coin traders,” said Alvin Kan, COO at Bitget Wallet, in a written statement. “In a rapidly changing market, our platform helps users discover new opportunities and stay ahead of trends. We aim to create a powerful platform for discovering on-chain assets, combined with timely market insights, to help users make smarter trading decisions,” he added.

MemeX includes advanced features aimed at enhancing the trading experience by making it smoother and more intuitive. It enables users to easily discover new coins and make informed decisions, contributing to a more seamless overall experience. Currently, it supports Solana and BNB Chain, with plans to integrate additional networks in the near future.

A standout feature of MemeX is its real-time new coin discovery tool, which identifies and displays newly launched memecoins within seconds of their release, ensuring users stay updated on the latest opportunities. The platform features a display of coins launched in the past 24 hours, with sorting options by release time for convenient tracking. MemeX also streamlines trading by offering filters based on liquidity, market capitalization, and trading volume, enabling users to focus on potentially promising coins. Real-time alerts keep users informed of new listings, and a live ticker highlights trending coins to help users stay informed and ahead in the market.

Furthermore, the new trading tool simplifies the trading process with a one-click buy feature and password-free payment options, which accelerate transactions. Users can track their memecoin portfolios in real time and quickly sell assets to secure profits or manage risks. The platform’s one-click copy trading feature enables users to follow experienced traders, facilitating entry into promising trades within a dynamic environment.

To enhance security, the platform integrates third-party contract screening tools to help protect users from high-risk coins. Additionally, a real-time profit tracker offers transparency by providing clear visibility into investment performance, making portfolio management more straightforward.

Bitget Wallet Launches $10M BWB Ecosystem Fund To Foster Development Of Memecoin Ecosystems

Bitget Wallet leverages the Bitget Onchain Layer to build a strong decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem through collaborative efforts and strategic incubation. In addition to its Swap function, the wallet provides multi-chain asset management, smart money insights, a native Launchpad, an Inscriptions Center, and an Earning Center. It supports over 100 major blockchains, more than 250,000 tokens, and a diverse variety of decentralized applications (dApps).

As part of its comprehensive strategy, Bitget Wallet has introduced a $10 million BWB Ecosystem Fund to foster the development of memecoin ecosystems and on-chain services. This move solidifies its position as a leading choice for memecoin traders on the Solana and Base chains.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson