Orbitt MM To Power Volume Boosts On Pump.Fun For Solana-Based Projects

In Brief Orbitt’s market-making service now supports the volume boosts for Pump.Fun, enhancing trading volume and visibility of token launches.

Solana project accelerator Orbitt announced that its market-making service now supports the volume boosts for Pump.Fun marketplace. Orbitt MM will enhance the trading volume and visibility of Pump.Fun token launches, thereby improving the potential for project success.

“Pump.Fun has been a genuine game-changer in democratizing access to the memes of production but has become a victim of its own success,” said Artur Guliński, Marketing and Operations Director at Orbitt, in a written statement. “Creators are no longer incentivized to build for the long term, while quality projects are crowded out. Orbitt MM fixes that, allowing legitimate projects to attract higher volume that will distinguish them from the chasing pack and provide a foundation for success,” he added.

Pump.Fun is currently the leading protocol in terms of fees, with its 24-hour revenue consistently surpassing that of the next 15 cryptocurrency protocols combined. The platform’s ease of use, allowing users to create tokens with just a few clicks, has lowered the barriers to memecoin creation. Its success has led to the emergence of similar no-code launchers on other blockchains.

Orbitt MM will enable Pump.Fun projects and communities to grow pre- and post-launch trading volume, which helps attract interest and drive capital inflows. It is also applicable in Consumer Token Offerings (CTOs) to revive Pump.Fun projects and provide original memecoin concepts with increased visibility.

Notably, once a token completes the bonding curve on the Pump.Fun and reaches Raydium, Orbitt MM will automatically transition the volume-boosting process to Raydium.

Orbitt MM’s integration with Pump.Fun will facilitate higher trading volumes for memecoin projects, helping them attract users and enhance long-term viability. Originally used by Solana token projects to boost volume, it has now been specifically optimized for Pump.Fun’s token launchpad.

What Are Orbitt And Orbitt MM?

Orbitt is an extensive ecosystem built on the Solana blockchain, offering various tools and services for cryptocurrency projects, investors, and developers. It features Orbitt MM, a tool for enhancing trading volume, and Orbitt PRO, an AI-driven platform providing advanced trading insights. Central to Orbitt is the ORBT token, which supports the ecosystem through strategic buybacks, staking rewards, and efforts to promote sustainable growth and innovation in the cryptocurrency sector.

In particular, its Orbitt MM is designed to restore community trust by helping identify credible projects that use a professional volume-boosting solution. This service aims to increase trading volume, which in turn attracts more users and stabilizes volatility. It helps memecoin creators demonstrate their commitment to long-term development from pre-launch through post-launch and beyond.

