Bitget Lists Serenity Shield’s SERSH Token With SERSH-USDT Spot Trading and 18,000 SERSH Incentive Program

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announced a listing of the native token designed by a digital data storage solution, Serenity Shield (SERSH), in its Innovation and Web3 Zones.

The recharge channel for SERSH tokens is currently available, with trading set to commence on April 3rd and withdrawals permitted starting from April 4th.

Serenity Shield is a decentralized application (dApp) designed to provide users with a secure platform for storing sensitive digital information, including cryptocurrency seed phrases, passwords, and various electronic data or documents.

The exchange plans to introduce the SERSH-USDT trading pair and an incentive program offering 18,000 SERSH in deposit rebates. Users who deposit a minimum of $50 worth of SERSH will receive a 10% rebate from the prize pool of 18,000 SERSH, with each user having an opportunity to receive up to 100 SERSH.

To acquire SERSH tokens, users are encouraged to register on Bitget, undergo the identity verification procedure, and proceed with payments using bank transfers, debit cards, or credit cards.

Serenity Shield Unveils 2024 Roadmap, Prioritizing AI Integration and Mobile App Development for StrongBox

Serenity Shield primarily focuses on developing Serenity Shield Strongbox, a dApp leveraging privacy-preserving blockchain technology to offer a secure safeguard and inheritance mechanism for user data, advocating for self-custody, data sovereignty, and ownership of digital assets.

Strongbox leverages various potent tools to guarantee the perpetual security of user data, including advanced encryption technology, fragmented key distribution systems, private smart contracts, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) acting as digital access keys. By integrating these tools with blockchain technology, the company provides security and transparency, enabling users with authority over data. Strongbox recently launched mainnet.

Recently, Serenity Shield published the roadmap for 2024, outlining its development plans. Among the key milestones, the project aims to leverage AI to augment the capabilities of its StrongBox, providing users with a more proactive defense mechanism against potential vulnerabilities. Additionally, the company intends to introduce a mobile application as part of its expansion strategy.

