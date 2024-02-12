Markets News Report
Bitcoin ETF Inflows Surge to $2.7 Billion Year-to-Date: CoinShares Report

by
Published: February 12, 2024 at 10:05 am Updated: February 12, 2024 at 10:05 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: February 12, 2024 at 10:05 am

In Brief

CoinShares’ report suggests that Bitcoin ETFs continue to dominate market inflows, comprising nearly 98% of the total volume.

There have been substantial inflows into digital asset investment products such as Bitcoin ETFs, with an influx of $1.1 billion during the past week, contributing significantly to a year-to-date total of $2.7 billion, as per CoinShares’ latest weekly report.

CoinShares – a prominent player in the digital asset investment space also highlighted a significant milestone in the asset management scale of digital asset investment products, which has now reached $59 billion. This marks the highest level since early 2022, signifying increased investor interest and confidence in the digital asset market.

Regionally, attention remains firmly focused on the recently introduced spot-based Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) in the US. These ETFs have garnered considerable traction, witnessing a notable net inflow of $1.1 billion during the previous week alone.

Since their launch on January 11th, these ETFs have attracted total inflows amounting to $2.8 billion, indicating a strong investor appetite for Bitcoin exposure through regulated financial instruments.

Bitcoin continues to dominate the inflows, accounting for nearly 98% of the total inflow volume. Positive price trends have also bolstered investor sentiment towards other prominent cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and Cardano.

Ethereum attracted inflows of $16 million, while Cardano received $6 million in investment inflows. Additionally, minor inflows were recorded for Avalanche ($0.5 million), Polygon ($0.4 million), and Tron ($0.4 million), reflecting a diversified investor interest across various digital assets.

However, amidst the overall positive trend, certain digital assets experienced minor outflows. Uniswap and Short-Bitcoin, for instance, saw minor outflows totaling $0.5 million and $0.4 million, respectively. This nuanced movement underscores the dynamic nature of investor sentiment within the digital asset space.

While blockchain equities witnessed outflows from one issuer amounting to $67 million, it’s worth noting that other issuers saw inflows totaling $19 million. This divergence in performance among different issuers highlights the importance of thorough analysis and due diligence in navigating the digital asset investment landscape.

Despite the overall positive trajectory, some regions experienced minor outflows. Canada and Germany, for instance, saw minor outflows of $17 million and $10 million, respectively. In contrast, Switzerland witnessed a substantial inflow of $35 million during the previous week, underscoring the varying regional dynamics within the global digital asset market.

Looking ahead, while the pace of outflows from incumbents has decreased significantly, potential outflows could arise in the coming months, particularly with the anticipated sale of Genesis holdings amounting to $1.6 billion. This impending development emphasizes the importance of staying vigilant and adaptable in response to evolving market conditions within the digital asset landscape.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

Kumar Gandharv
Kumar Gandharv

