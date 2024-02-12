Bitcoin Ordinals Founder Casey Rodarmor Seeks Community Advice on RUNE Creation

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief BTC Ordinals founder Casey Rodarmor seeks community suggestions regarding name, symbol, divisibility and minting conditions for RUNE.

Founder of the Bitcoin non-fungible token (NFT) protocol Ordinals, Casey Rodarmor recently requested for suggestions regarding the creation of RUNE–a token on the Bitcoin blockchain aimed at representing fungible assets featuring distinct characteristics and metadata.

Suggestions are sought for aspects such as the name, currency symbol, divisibility and minting conditions, with a desire for understanding and input from the community.

According to a post on the social media platform X, Casey Rodarmor said that RUNE 0-9 may be hard-coded, all within the framework of an open and fair mint, devoid of any pre-mine or pre-distribution. Users are invited to contribute to the “Genesis Rune Suggestion Box” by expressing their preferences for consideration.

THE GENESIS RUNE SUGGESTION BOX IS NOW OPEN.



Runes 0-9 may be hard-coded, all with fair and open mints, and no pre-mine or pre-allocation of any kind.



Please submit suggestions for their names, currency symbols, divisibility, and mint conditions 🙇‍♂️https://t.co/EzYSqJ7v51 — Casey (@rodarmor) February 12, 2024

The Runes protocol (RUNE) introduces a new type of fungible tokens on the Bitcoin network, aiming to address the shortcomings of existing token schemes on Bitcoin, particularly those stemming from Ordinals. Runes seek to offer a user-friendly alternative based on the Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model, distinguishing themselves from existing tokenisation protocols such as Ordinals, ORC-20, BRC-20 and Stamps.

Designed with a focus on user-friendly functionality, Runes avoid implementation complexities associated with other protocols. Furthermore, they hold the promise for significant improvements in the Bitcoin token ecosystem–adhering to Bitcoin’s Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model, Runes contribute to “harm reduction” by addressing the substantial issue of UTXO set bloat, commonly observed in existing protocols like BRC-20 and Stamps.

Its simple design has the potential to draw increased interest and participation from developers, accelerating innovation within the Bitcoin development community. At the same time, the provision of a seamless user experience may contribute to greater mainstream adoption, as users are not required to navigate native tokens or contend with off-chain complexities.

Runes Protocol Set for Mainnet Launch

Last year, Casey Rodarmor announced that the mainnet launch for the Runes protocol is scheduled for a Bitcoin block height of 840,000, coinciding with the anticipated time of the next Bitcoin halving, projected to take place on April 23, 2024.

Recently, the cryptocurrency exchange OKX integrated the inscription token standards, encompassing Runes, Stamps, and Dogecoin Ordinals, among others, across its wallet and marketplace, marking the first-of-its-kind initiative among cryptocurrency exchanges, following the rising popularity of Bitcoin inscriptions over the past year.

Guided by Casey Rodarmor’s vision and community involvement, the Runes protocol development represents a notable stride in advancing user-friendly and innovative solutions within the Bitcoin landscape.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected] More articles Alisa Davidson