Bitcoin Core Developer Luke Dashjr’s Proposal to Counter ‘Spam’ NFTs Rejected

Bitcoin Core developer Luke Dashjr‘s suggestion to prevent inscriptions from being used as a spam NFTs was declined. Luke Dashjr put forth the proposal in September, aiming to enhance the Bitcoin Core software by adapting it to newer data-carrying styles.

Specifically, the proposal was designed to address and block the prevalent practice of adding data inscriptions, commonly referred to as “NFTs on Bitcoin.”

One of the most controversial proposals affecting Bitcoin in recent years has been abruptly terminated without any action taken, prompting allegations of censorship from the primary advocate of the proposed change.

Dashjr submitted his proposal on the open-source developer platform GitHub, framing it with a seemingly technical objective of enhancing the functionality of the widely used Bitcoin Core software to align with modern data-carrying styles. However, the discourse swiftly evolved into a contentious debate, raising questions about whether the 14-year-old blockchain should maintain its essence as a peer-to-peer payments network or if transaction prioritization should be determined by market forces.

Even experts advocating for a purist vision of the blockchain voiced doubts about Luke Dashjr’s proposal to filter out Ordinals transactions gaining acceptance among Bitcoin miners. These miners, pivotal to the network’s functioning, have substantially profited from the surge in transaction fees.

The developer publicly known as Luke Dashjr, who has worked on Bitcoin over a decade, formulated the proposal shortly after the introduction of Ordinals, a protocol enabling users to embed data onto the blockchain, encompassing elements like NFTs or details about new tokens.

Challenges in Bitcoin’s Ongoing Evolution

Another core maintainer, Gloria Zhao summarized the Github debate, encompassing the technical intricacies. Luke Dashjr’s proposal primarily aimed to implement stringent data-size restrictions across Bitcoin transactions, akin to the established 80-byte limit on a specific data field termed “OP_RETURN.”

Gloria Zhao highlighted practical challenges in treating inscriptions as spam, emphasizing the difficulty of writing code to detect all embedded data.

Recently, Luke Dashjr addressed the situation in his GitHub blog, expressing dissatisfaction with the closure of the proposal to “fix the bug,” attributing it to “inappropriate closure due to social attacks.” He pointed out that the matter remains an ongoing issue that requires attention.

Despite facing rejection, Bitcoin Core developer Luke Dashjr’s proposal to curb spam NFTs has stirred significant controversy within the cryptocurrency community. The unexpected termination highlights the complex nature of discussions surrounding the evolution of Bitcoin’s fundamental structure and priorities.

