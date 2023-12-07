News Report Technology
Bitcoin Core v26.0 Features Enhanced Crypto Network Security and Functionality

by Victor Dey
In Brief

The latest release of Bitcoin Core v26.0 introduces enhancements including support for the v2 transport protocol and security measures.

Bitcoin Core v26.0 Elevating Crypto Network Security and Functionality

Bitcoin Core has released version v26.0, introducing new updates and features to the Bitcoin network. The latest version release by the Bitcoin Core project represents a critical evolution in Bitcoin technology. It aims to enhance the network’s functionality and security.

Version v26.0, now available on the official Bitcoin Core website, introduced several key features and improvements. Notably, it includes experimental support for the v2 transport protocol as per Bitcoin Improvement Proposal 324 (BIP324) for enhancing peer-to-peer communication within the Bitcoin network.

The update strengthens network security by maintaining outbound connections to multiple networks. This approach improves resistance to eclipse attacks and safeguards against network partition attacks.

Bitcoin Core v26.0 Optimizes Transaction Processing

A notable addition in v26.0 is the ‘submitpackage’ Remote Procedure Call (RPC), allowing for the submission of raw transaction lists for mempool evaluation. This feature plays a crucial role in streamlining transaction processing and boosting network efficiency.

In this development move towards modernizing the network infrastructure, v26.0 discontinues the creation of legacy wallets. This change signals a shift to more secure wallet types and enhances overall network security.

In a development highlighting Bitcoin’s growing adoption, the Swiss city of Lugano has started accepting Bitcoin and Tether. These cryptocurrencies are now accepted for tax payments and other municipal fees. This move follows a trend set by Zug and Zermatt in Switzerland.

The release of Bitcoin Core v26.0 marks a milestone in Bitcoin’s technological advancement. With its array of enhanced features and security improvements, this update reaffirms Bitcoin’s position as a frontrunner in digital currency innovation. It sets a new standard for future developments in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

