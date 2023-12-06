Bitcoin Developer Luke Dashjr Signals End of Ordinals and BRC-20 from Bitcoin Network

In Brief Bitcoin developer Luke Dashjr claims a bug fix could end the existence of Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens on the Bitcoin network.

Bitcoin developer Luke Dashjr brought attention to a vulnerability in Bitcoin Core that he claims exploited by Bitcoin Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens to spam the blockchain. This revelation could have significant implications for the future of these tokens on the Bitcoin network.

Dashjr stated on X (formerly Twitter) that inscriptions used by Ordinals and BRC-20 creators have been exploiting a vulnerability in Bitcoin Core to bypass transaction data size limits. This has led to increased blockchain spam.

A recent update to Bitcoin Knots, a derivative of Bitcoin Core, has reportedly fixed this bug. Dashjr suggested that this fix could effectively end the existence of new Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens on the network.

PSA: “Inscriptions” are exploiting a vulnerability in #Bitcoin Core to spam the blockchain. Bitcoin Core has, since 2013, allowed users to set a limit on the size of extra data in transactions they relay or mine (`-datacarriersize`). By obfuscating their data as program code,… — Luke Dashjr (@LukeDashjr) December 6, 2023

Potential End to Ordinals and BRC-20 on Bitcoin Network

Dashjr explained that Bitcoin Core, since 2013, has allowed users to set limits on extra data in transactions. However, by disguising their data as program code, Ordinals and BRC-20 have been able to bypass these limits.

The latest update to Bitcoin Knots, v25.1, has addressed this bug, which had been overlooked in previous versions of Bitcoin Core. This fix may prevent the kind of data exploitation previously seen.

The Bitcoin community has reacted to Dashjr’s announcement with mixed feelings. While some support the move to curb blockchain spam, others are concerned about the potential limitations it could impose on innovation within the network.

Bitcoin Core is still vulnerable in its upcoming v26 release, with hopes for a fix in v27 next year. This ongoing issue raises questions about the network’s ability to adapt to new challenges and the balance between innovation and network integrity.

As the Bitcoin community awaits the resolution of this issue in future Bitcoin Core releases, the debate continues on the best way to manage the network’s security while fostering innovation. The resolution of this vulnerability could shape the future of token creation and data management on the Bitcoin blockchain.

