Bitcoin and Ethereum Options Expiry Looms: Potential Market Impact and Traders’ Sentiment

Published: Jul 07, 2023 at 5:00 pm Updated: Jul 07, 2023 at 3:59 am
Karolina Gaszcz
In Brief

The impending expiry of Bitcoin and Ethereum options contracts could lead to heightened market volatility as traders adjust their positions or seek to influence the underlying assets’ prices, providing insight into the sentiment and expectations of traders.


The imminent expiry of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) options has triggered keen observation among market participants, as the impact on the crypto landscape could be substantial.

Approximately 29,000 BTC options worth around $880 million. 220,000 ETH options valued at roughly $410 million are poised for expiry. This event provides valuable insights into traders’ sentiment and expectations.

GreeksLive shared data on Twitter, revealing interesting dynamics in the BTC options market. A Put Call Ratio of 0.76, with more put options relative to call options, suggests some traders anticipate a drop in BTC’s price.

The max pain point, calculated at $30,000, implies that market participants might aim to influence BTC’s price toward this mark, potentially increasing volatility as expiry nears.

Bitcoin and Ethereum Options

In contrast, the ETH options expiry presents a different narrative. A Put Call Ratio of 0.48, displaying fewer put options compared to call options, indicates a bullish sentiment among traders. Ethereum’s max pain point, calculated at $1,875, hints that market participants might push ETH’s price towards this level ahead of the expiry, possibly affecting market dynamics.

The looming expiry of these options contracts could catalyze increased market volatility as traders adjust their positions or attempt to influence the price of the underlying asset. Events of this nature often affect the broader crypto market by triggering cascading effects on other cryptocurrencies.

Investors are keeping a close eye on the options expiry to understand the overall sentiment and expectations within the market. While these numbers do not predict specific price movements, they offer valuable insights into market participants’ stances and potential strategies.

Short Opinion

The imminent Bitcoin and Ethereum options expiry indeed presents a critical juncture for the market. The significant volume of options contracts due to expire suggests the potential for increased price volatility in the short term.

The differing sentiment for Bitcoin and Ethereum, as evidenced by the Put Call Ratio, indicates the varying expectations and attitudes traders have towards these two leading cryptocurrencies. This divergence might result in unique price behaviors and market dynamics for both digital assets around the expiry date.

Notably, the ‘max pain point’ for both cryptocurrencies is an interesting factor to consider. Should market participants make significant attempts to drive the price towards these points, it might introduce added volatility and create new trading opportunities in the market.

However, it’s essential to remember that while these indicators provide useful insights, they are not guaranteed predictors of price movement. Crypto markets are shaped by numerous factors. Taking a comprehensive view when deciding is vital.

This event reminds us of the complex dynamics in cryptocurrency markets. It underlines the need for constant learning and adaptability in this rapidly changing field.

  • Crypto analysts predict that Bitcoin and altcoins will experience a major price increase this week, which could be the start of a significant breakout.

