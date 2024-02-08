Axiology Raises Over $2M Funding to Advance Tokenized Securities Infrastructure

Share this article







by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Axiology raises over $2.1 million (€2 million) to create an efficient capital market infrastructure using Distributed Ledger Technology.

Lithuania-based infrastructure for tokenized securities startup Axiology announced that it has raised over $2.1 million (€2 million) in funding. The startup, led by a former board member of the Bank of Lithuania Dr. Marius Jurgilas, secured funding from angel investors, Baltic Sandbox Ventures and Coinvest Capital.

According to the announcement, the startup will use the investment towards developing a fully functional, regulatory-compliant infrastructure, positioning it as one of the first tokenized financial securities infrastructures in the EU.

Tokenized securities are traditional financial assets, such as stocks, bonds, or real estate, represented digitally as tokens on a blockchain or distributed ledger.

It has been observed that high expenses related to financial operations pose obstacles for companies seeking borrowing opportunities and impose burdens on small investors. A solution is needed to address these challenges.

Axiology aims to create an efficient capital market infrastructure using Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and capitalize on emerging EU regulations, to mitigate the expenses associated with the issuance, trading, settlement, and reporting of securities. By doing so, the startup aims to fortify the EU capital market, rendering it accessible and advantageous for both businesses and individual investors alike.

Axiology can be used for various purposes, and one can be direct financing by regular citizens for any cause they care about,” said Axiology’s Dr.Jurgilas. “For example, one of the first use cases we are considering relates to the defense needs of Lithuania. Our infrastructure would allow citizens to make direct financial contributions towards the safety of our country. This would be an alternative to higher taxes or increasing our country’s foreign debt. In principle, it can facilitate any ESG financial initiative.”

Axiology’s Role in Enhancing Securities Offerings

A spin-off of the SUPER HOW? technology lab, Axiology is an alternative capital market infrastructure that allows for more efficient capital market transactions by providing a robust trading and settlement system using DLT.

The primary users of the solution will be financial institutions and their retail investors searching for better investment opportunities, and business enterprises looking for more accessible funds.

“Under the new regime, individuals can now trade tokenized securities directly with each other. However, we believe that specialized brokers are better suited to handle the client-facing aspect. These brokers are Axiology’s primary users and clients,” said Axiology’s Dr. Jurgilas.

“Their value proposition lies in their ability to enhance securities offerings and trading terms for their clients, which could potentially increase liquidity in the secondary market, especially for retail investors trading in smaller transaction sizes,” he added.

The Axiology team also collaborates with Ripple Labs, an American technology company that developed the Ripple payment protocol and exchange network that supported Axiology development with two consecutive grants. Axiology also supports Ripple Labs in their CBDC initiatives.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner. More articles Kumar Gandharv