National Bank of Georgia Partners with Ripple Labs for Digital Currency Project ‘Lari’

by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey

The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) has announced a partnership with American blockchain payments network Ripple Labs, to propel the development of the Digital Lari project.

It is a digital version of Georgia’s national currency, the Lari. It’s like regular money but in electronic form, designed to be used for online transactions, government operations, businesses, and by people for their everyday purchases and financial activities.

Moreover, it aims to become Georgia’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) and is anticipated to have a transformative impact on various sectors within the country.

Under the terms of the collaboration, Ripple’s cutting-edge CBDC platform will be leveraged to initiate and deploy the digital lari pilot program, thereby marking a significant step toward exploring the potential use cases and advantages of a digital currency within the government sector, business enterprises, and for individual retail users.

The selection of Ripple for the project follows a meticulous and competitive vetting process. The NBG’s decision is underpinned by several key factors, including Ripple’s profound understanding of the project’s objectives, a firm commitment to the success of the initiative, a clear project development roadmap, and a gradual deployment approach for use cases.

In addition to these factors, the National Bank of Georgia points to Ripple’s extensive experience in conducting similar CBDC pilot projects worldwide, including recent collaborations with the Republic of Palau, Colombia, and Montenegro.

This extensive track record is a testament to Ripple’s capabilities in the realm of central bank digital currencies.

Ripple In Talks With 20 Countries

The partnership displays NBG’s proactive stance in advancing its CBDC project. In September, the central bank publicly declared its intentions to introduce a limited access live pilot environment, demonstrating its commitment to staying at the forefront of CBDC innovation.

Ripple’s vice president of central bank engagements, James Wallis, underscored the potential impact of this collaboration, stating, “By harnessing the power of the Ripple CBDC platform, this pilot will pave the way for transformative advancements in the utilization of blockchain technology within the public sector.”

Furthermore, it’s noteworthy that Ripple is actively engaged in discussions with more than 20 countries globally for similar CBDC initiatives. The company’s expertise and technological solutions have positioned it as a key player in the evolving landscape of central bank digital currencies.

This collaboration between the National Bank of Georgia and Ripple Labs is poised to accelerate the development and evaluation of the digital lari as a central bank digital currency. The focus will be on assessing its potential economic and operational impacts, with keen attention to the needs of various user groups, spanning from government institutions to individual consumers.

As the project advances, Georgia’s exploration of blockchain technology within the public sector is set to be closely watched by the international community, reflecting the ongoing evolution and adoption of CBDCs on a global scale.

