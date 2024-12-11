Arbitrum, Sequence, And Ubisoft’s Player-Guided Experience, Captain Laserhawk: The G.A.M.E., Scheduled For Launch On December 18

In Brief Arbitrum Foundation, Ubisoft, and Sequence have partnered with Magic Eden for the launch of the Niji Warriors NFT collection, starting today.

Arbitrum Foundation and game studio Ubisoft announced today that the highly anticipated Web3 top-down shooter, Captain Laserhawk: The G.A.M.E., will be officially launched on December 18th.

Ahead of the release, the teams have partnered with Magic Eden to launch the game’s Niji Warrior non-fungible token (NFT) collection, which is now available for free minting. These dynamic NFTs offer players exclusive gaming perks, such as early access, and allow them to influence the game’s development, highlighting a major step toward community-driven innovation.

“Today’s mint, and next week’s launch, will be a cornerstone moment as we look towards the future of game development and player experience,” said Nina Rong, Head of Partnerships at Arbitrum Foundation, in a written statement. “Forever, players have followed the storylines, character arcs, and game designs that were given to them. Now, that changes. We’re excited to see the results of putting the power in the hands of the gaming community,” she added.

The free mint, hosted on Magic Eden, introduces a blockchain-based governance model where players can actively shape the future of Captain Laserhawk. The mint, integrated with Sequence’s wallet solution, provides an easy and seamless onboarding process, ensuring accessibility for both Web3 enthusiasts and newcomers alike, allowing them to participate in the development of Ubisoft’s Captain Laserhawk: The G.A.M.E.

NFT holders, through Niji Warrior IDs, gain access to governance capabilities, exclusive rewards, and dynamic growth opportunities. These holders will be involved in key decisions regarding the game, including mechanics, map designs, and the storyline. Niji Warriors will also receive special rewards, VIP access to community channels, and the chance to directly engage with Ubisoft developers. As holders become more active in these decisions, their NFTs evolve, increasing their influence and utility within the game’s ecosystem.

What Is Captain Laserhawk: The G.A.M.E.?

Captain Laserhawk: The G.A.M.E. is a competitive, top-down multiplayer shooter set in the dystopian world of Eden, inspired by the Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix series on Netflix. From its launch, the game aims to redefine its genre by embracing community involvement, offering a fresh and innovative gaming experience for players worldwide.

“This project represents a new frontier in collaborative game development, where players become co-creators. With Niji Warrior IDs, we’re building a truly participatory gaming community,” said Didier Genevois, Technical Director and Executive Producer at Ubisoft.

