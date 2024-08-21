Agora’s Stablecoin AUSD Launches On Avalanche

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Agora deployed AUSD natively on the Avalanche blockchain, making it accessible on Trader Joe, BENQI, Trensi, Pharaoh, among others.

Issuer of the US Dollar-pegged stablecoin AUSD, Agora announced that it has successfully deployed AUSD natively on the Avalanche blockchain. Currently, the stablecoin is accessible on multiple decentralized applications (dApps) such as Trader Joe, BENQI, Trensi, Pharaoh, among others.

Trader Joe offers a platform that facilitates efficient trading of AUSD with minimal slippage, thanks to its Liquidity Book model, which aggregates liquidity for effective trading. This setup is especially advantageous for larger transactions, enabling global users to access AUSD via decentralized finance (DeFi), thereby boosting the token’s liquidity and market presence.

At the same time, BENQI enhances AUSD’s utility by offering a strong platform for lending, borrowing, as well as staking, further integrating AUSD into the Avalanche DeFi ecosystem. Other ecosystem initiatives supporting Agora encompass Pharaoh Exchange, Dexalot, and Wombat Exchange.

AUSD is a digital stablecoin that utilizes gas-optimized smart contracts, making it a cost-efficient option for transfers. The stablecoin is fully backed by reserves consisting of cash, US Treasury bills, and overnight reverse repurchase agreements. These reserves are operated by VanEck, a prominent asset management company with over $100 billion in assets, and are securely held at State Street.

Introducing AUSD to Avalanche



We're thrilled to announce that you can now transact, trade, and pay @withAUSD on @avax.



AUSD is live on @TraderJoe_xyz with significant liquidity and will be coming to more apps like @BenqiFinance, @Trensi_fi, @PharaohExchange, and more. https://t.co/w86qh4OiS0 — Agora (@withAUSD) August 20, 2024

Avalanche’s EVM Compatibility And Fast Transactions Position AUSD For Success In DeFi And Institutional Finance

Avalanche’s compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), along with its fast transaction finality, low fees, and customizable features, enables the AUSD team to leverage a reliable and scalable infrastructure. Furthermore, Avalanche boasts a strong DeFi ecosystem, expanding presence in real-world assets (RWAs), and increasing institutional involvement. This creates an ideal environment for AUSD to attract interest from both cryptocurrency enthusiasts and blockchain-driven enterprises.

Avalanche represents a decentralized platform engineered to support the development of applications within a scalable and interoperable ecosystem. By utilizing a distinct consensus mechanism, it enables near-instant transaction finality, making it an ideal choice for global financial use cases. The network is designed to accommodate the deployment of dApps as well as enterprise-level blockchain solutions.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson