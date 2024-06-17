News Report Technology
June 17, 2024

Trader Joe Launches Liquidity Book V2.2 And Introduces ‘Concentrated Incentives’ Feature

by
Published: June 17, 2024 at 8:43 am Updated: June 17, 2024 at 8:43 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: June 17, 2024 at 8:43 am

In Brief

Trader Joe launched Liquidity Book V2.2 with “Concentrated Incentives,” anticipated to go live today, with ARB rewards activated tomorrow.

Trader Joe Launches Liquidity Book V2.2 And Introduces ‘Concentrated Incentives’ Feature

Decentralized exchange (DEX) Trader Joe announced the launch of Liquidity Book V2.2. This new version introduces the hook function for Liquidity Book and has implemented “Concentrated incentives” that are expected to go live today, with ARB rewards being activated tomorrow.

By employing a discretized architecture, Liquidity Providers (LPs) are granted complete autonomy and flexibility regarding the deployment of their liquidity range, the structuring of that liquidity, and its ongoing management.

Each LB Pool features a native, real-time, fully on-chain mechanism to incentivize LPs. Additionally, each LB Pool includes a “reward range” that allocates reward tokens to LPs based on their proportional share of liquidity. This Reward Range is linked to the active bin and moves synchronously with a fixed range of 1 to 11 bins. The objective for an LP is to maintain its liquidity within the reward range to maximize the share of incentives.

Notably, the off-chain program and the retroactive distribution of incentives through the Liquidity Book Rewards Program will be gradually discontinued. Instead, “Concentrated Incentives” are introduced, providing an on-chain accessible incentivization experience.

Trader Joe will initiate Arbitrum incentives tomorrow as part of the Galactica Campaign. This will involve distributing 755,000 ARB tokens as incentives across approximately 30 Liquidity Book Pools. Furthermore, towards the end of the month, Trader Joe will launch an incentive campaign on Avalanche that will exclusively utilize “Concentrated Incentives.” Further details about this campaign will be announced later this month.

What Is Trader Joe?

Trader Joe is built on the Avalanche network that integrates DEX services with decentralized finance (DeFi) lending to provide leveraged trading. The platform enables users to trade via an automated market maker (AMM) exchange, earn rewards through yield farming, lend and borrow tokens, and shop for the digital collectibles, including non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Recently, Trader Joe has entered into a partnership with an Avalanche-based LSTfi yield-bearing stablecoin, Stable Jack. This collaboration allows Stable Jack to utilize Trader Joe’s Liquidity Book as its primary DEX, ensuring minimal swap fees and efficient liquidity provision. The first Liquidity Book Pool, featuring aUSD to USDC, is scheduled to launch this week. Liquidity Providers have the opportunity to accumulate points and qualify for future rewards.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Crypto Market Recap: Analyzing Weekly Trends in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Toncoin

by Viktoriia Palchik
June 17, 2024

Crypto Exchange Binance Launches ‘Futures Grand Tournament’ With 3M USDT Prize Pool

by Alisa Davidson
June 17, 2024

Korean Crypto Exchanges Face Tough Decisions: New Law Demands Quarterly Reviews and Possible Delistings of 600 Altcoins

by Viktoriia Palchik
June 17, 2024

Jupiter Releases Proposal On Uplink Workgroup Budget, Plans To Allocate $552K And 2.15M JUP

by Alisa Davidson
June 17, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Crypto Market Recap: Analyzing Weekly Trends in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Toncoin

by Viktoriia Palchik
June 17, 2024

Crypto Exchange Binance Launches ‘Futures Grand Tournament’ With 3M USDT Prize Pool

by Alisa Davidson
June 17, 2024

Jupiter Releases Proposal On Uplink Workgroup Budget, Plans To Allocate $552K And 2.15M JUP

by Alisa Davidson
June 17, 2024

Tiger Brokers Launches Virtual Asset Trading Services For Hong Kong Retail Investors

by Alisa Davidson
June 17, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Crypto Market Recap: Analyzing Weekly Trends in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Toncoin
Digest Business Markets Technology
Crypto Market Recap: Analyzing Weekly Trends in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Toncoin
by Viktoriia Palchik
June 17, 2024
Crypto Exchange Binance Launches ‘Futures Grand Tournament’ With 3M USDT Prize Pool
Lifestyle News Report Technology
Crypto Exchange Binance Launches ‘Futures Grand Tournament’ With 3M USDT Prize Pool
by Alisa Davidson
June 17, 2024
Korean Crypto Exchanges Face Tough Decisions: New Law Demands Quarterly Reviews and Possible Delistings of 600 Altcoins
Opinion Business Markets Technology
Korean Crypto Exchanges Face Tough Decisions: New Law Demands Quarterly Reviews and Possible Delistings of 600 Altcoins
by Viktoriia Palchik
June 17, 2024
Jupiter Releases Proposal On Uplink Workgroup Budget, Plans To Allocate $552K And 2.15M JUP
News Report Technology
Jupiter Releases Proposal On Uplink Workgroup Budget, Plans To Allocate $552K And 2.15M JUP
by Alisa Davidson
June 17, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.