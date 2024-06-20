Avalanche Ambassador DAO Introduces Community Bounty Platform Snowfort

In Brief Avalanche Ambassador DAO unveiled Snowfort to allow ecosystem partners create and offer bounties specifically for Ambassadors.

Program designed to bolster community engagement within the Avalanche (AVAX) network, Avalanche Ambassador DAO unveiled Snowfort, a new community bounty platform. This initiative allows ecosystem partners to create and offer bounties specifically for Ambassadors. Rewards for these tasks will be disbursed in the partners’ native tokens, as well as AVAX and USDC.

The newly launched platform operates on the blockchain business stack Pact, designed to enhance collaboration between Avalanche protocol partners and its ambassadors. The initial rollout of Snowfort encompasses partnerships with Avalaunch, Avvy Domains, Benqi, Colony, CoqInu, Gogopool, Pakt, Tech, Landslide Network, and Yield Yak.

In the future, Snowfort plans to expand its support to include contests, grants, and governance initiatives. It aims to evolve into a peer-to-peer collaboration platform where ambassadors can join forces to initiate and manage their own projects.

Avalanche Ambassador DAO was launched with the goal of empowering the Avalanche community to establish a leading DAO in Web3 in March. It represents a group of contributors dedicated to promoting the network and expanding user onboarding efforts.

In less than two months since DAO initiation, Ambassadors have coordinated numerous developer workshops, university meetups, and local Avalanche events across five continents.

Avalanche To Power Resella NFT Platform From Japan’s Konami Group

Avalanche is a decentralized platform designed for developing applications within a highly scalable and interoperable ecosystem. It utilizes a unique consensus mechanism to achieve near-instant transaction finality, making it suitable for global financial applications.

The network facilitates the deployment of decentralized applications (dApps) and enterprise blockchain solutions. Developers have the capability to establish customized blockchains or “Subnets,” which leverage a specific subset of Avalanche’s validator network to ensure network security. Subnets function as independent networks within the Avalanche ecosystem, featuring unique tokenomics, governance rules, and validator setups.

Recently, Avalanche entered a partnership with the digital division of Konami Group, Konami Digital Entertainment, to power its non-fungible token (NFT) platform, Resella. This collaboration aims to leverage the capabilities of the Avalanche subnet, offering zero gas fees and fast processing speeds through Ava Labs’ AvaCloud Web3 launchpad service.

