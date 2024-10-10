Aethir Unveils $100M Ecosystem Fund And Catalyst Program To Bolster Projects Growth Across Gaming And AI

In Brief Aethir announced a $100 million Ecosystem Fund and initiated Aethir Catalyst to support enterprises launching new products in AI and gaming.

Decentralized cloud computing platform Aethir announced a $100 million Ecosystem Fund aimed at fostering the growth of projects within the AI and gaming sectors.

The initial phase of the Ecosystem Fund includes Aethir Catalyst, a new grant initiative designed to assist enterprises that are launching new products in AI and gaming. This program aims to expedite the development of advanced AI applications, cloud gaming platforms, and AI-driven gaming experiences. Applications are currently open for interested parties.

Through this initiative, Aethir seeks to empower compute buyers, ranging from startups to enterprises, to explore new opportunities in AI and gaming. The fund aims to accelerate the development of AI applications and cloud gaming solutions while providing essential financial support through compute grants and subsidies.

Aethir Catalyst To Support Projects With Grant Funding, Compute Subsidies, And Marketing Assistance

The Aethir Catalyst program provides grants in Aethir’s native token, ATH, which are issued as a one-time payment to eligible projects. Each grant is tailored to meet the specific needs of the project, and applications are assessed based on multiple criteria to determine the appropriate grant amount. Moreover, Aethir Catalyst offers compute subsidies that enable qualifying projects to save up to 35% on compute services, enhancing their scalability. Like the grants, these subsidies are also paid in ATH.

In addition to financial assistance, all projects awarded Aethir Catalyst grants will receive marketing support from Aethir to help promote their innovations in AI and gaming.

Aethir is inviting applications for the Aethir Catalyst grants from gaming innovators, pre-launch projects, AI-integrated enterprises, and cloud gaming platforms. To apply, interested parties are encouraged to submit their applications through the link included in the announcement on the social media platform X. The Aethir team will respond, providing further instructions.

Aethir is a cloud computing infrastructure platform focused on changing how enterprise-grade GPUs are owned, distributed, and utilized. The platform specializes in optimizing GPU resources for sectors that demand computational power, such as AI, machine learning, and cloud gaming.

Recently, Aethir formed a partnership with XPLA, a Tendermint-based Layer 1 blockchain, to introduce a $10 million ecosystem grant program. This initiative seeks to attract AI-driven AAA games and gaming studios into its ecosystem.

