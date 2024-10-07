Aethir And XPLA Unveil $10M Ecosystem Grant Program For AI-Powered Gaming Projects

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Aethir partners with XPLA to launch a $10 million ecosystem grant program aimed at attracting AI-powered games and studios to its ecosystem.

Decentralized cloud computing platform Aethir announced a partnership with XPLA, a Tendermint-based Layer 1 blockchain, to launch a $10 million ecosystem grant program. This initiative aims to attract AI-powered AAA games and gaming studios to its ecosystem, with applications expected to open soon.

XPLA serves as a digital media content hub, offering a diverse array of digital content and a leading infrastructure for blockchain gaming. The XPLA ecosystem is designed to enhance gaming experiences while providing a gamer-friendly development environment.

The partnership between Aethir and XPLA aims to provide startups with essential cloud computing resources, enabling developers to innovate and launch future AI and gaming projects. XPLA will contribute by offering fee grants, guidance on game infrastructure, user experience optimization, and tokenomics consulting, while Aethir will deliver compute grants and technical support for cloud integration.

Both Aethir and XPLA prioritize a decentralized approach to Web3 infrastructure, making their ecosystems highly compatible. Game developers and studios looking to create projects on the XPLA blockchain can utilize Aethir’s distributed GPU cloud to enhance their games and ensure a smooth gameplay experience for users.

With Aethir’s infrastructure, players can access games built on XPLA with minimal effort. By combining Aethir’s decentralized cloud capabilities with XPLA’s blockchain framework, AI-powered gaming projects can utilize advanced tools to create immersive gaming experiences.

The grant program is designed to foster the growth of gaming projects on XPLA by leveraging Aethir’s decentralized GPU resources. Grants will be allocated based on the project’s development stage and potential for commercialization, with recipients receiving extensive support. Developers will also gain insights into product development, go-to-market strategies, and access to vital resources such as developer tools and technical assistance.

Aethir Partners With Xai To Launch $10M Grant Initiative

Aethir is a cloud computing infrastructure platform designed to revolutionize how enterprise-grade GPUs are owned, distributed, and utilized. It focuses on optimizing GPU resources for sectors that demand high computational power, such as AI, machine learning, and cloud gaming.

As part of its ecosystem strategy, Aethir collaborates with key partners to drive various grant initiatives. Recently, it partnered with Xai, a Layer 3 gaming network, to launch a $10 million ecosystem grant program aimed at supporting AI-powered gaming projects.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson