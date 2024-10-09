en en
News Report Technology
October 09, 2024

Aethir Foundation Unveils Increase In ATH Rewards Starting This November

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: October 09, 2024 at 11:20 am Updated: October 09, 2024 at 11:40 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: October 09, 2024 at 11:20 am

In Brief

Aethir announced an Aethir Edge-powered business line and an increase of up to 100 ATH in daily rewards for eligible devices from November.

Decentralized cloud computing platform Aethir introduced a new business line centered around enterprise social media and AI, utilizing the capabilities of the Aethir Edge compute network. Furthermore, the Aethir Foundation has projected daily rewards of approximately 100 ATH compute units from November 2024 through mid-2025 for all eligible Aethir Edge devices that are online. This initiative allows users to engage actively in the development of decentralized digital infrastructure while earning rewards for their contributions.

Aethir Edge offers a distributed edge computing infrastructure network designed to meet the demands of AI and social media management applications. By utilizing a network of edge devices, it minimizes latency, ensuring that your social media interactions are seamless and responsive.

It also improves the functionality of social media management tools by employing AI to generate high-quality content, analyze user data for personalized content delivery, and optimize ad targeting for increased effectiveness. Additionally, it allows for real-time monitoring of brand mentions and sentiment, crisis management tools, and tasks automation features like scheduling posts and responding to comments.

Furthermore, Aethir Edge ensures a secure environment for social media management. Its decentralized architecture means that data is not centralized in a single location, making it more resistant to cyberattacks and data breaches.

Aethir Foundation To Grant Users 100 ATH Tokens Per Day For Each Aethir Edge Device Connected To Network

In response to the growing need for decentralized edge computing, the Aethir Foundation has also announced a substantial increase in ATH rewards. Beginning on November 1, and continuing until June 2025, users can earn an average of 100 ATH tokens per day, subject to uptime and bandwidth, for each eligible Aethir Edge device they connect to the network. This initiative is designed to encourage more users to share their idle computing resources, enhancing the overall capacity and performance of the network.

The increase in ATH rewards serves as a direct incentive for users to engage actively with the network by contributing their unused computing power. This participation is crucial for meeting the escalating demands of AI and cloud phone social media applications.

Aethir is a cloud computing infrastructure platform aimed at transforming the ownership, distribution, and utilization of enterprise-grade GPUs. It specializes in optimizing GPU resources for industries that require substantial computational power, including AI, machine learning, and cloud gaming.

Recently, Aethir has partnered with XPLA, a Layer 1 blockchain built on Tendermint, to establish a $10 million ecosystem grant program. This initiative is designed to draw AI-driven AAA games and gaming studios into its ecosystem, with applications anticipated to open in the near future.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

