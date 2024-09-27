#197 Ethereum ACDE Meeting: Developers Discuss Inclusion Of More EIPs In Ethereum’s Blob Fee Market

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief The latest Ethereum ACDE meeting explored the possibility of adding multiple EIPs related to the blob fee market into the Pectra upgrade.

Core developers of the decentralized blockchain Ethereum conducted a regular meeting to discuss and coordinate the blockchain’s execution layer (EL).

In this meeting, they reached a consensus to proceed with a narrowed scope for the upcoming Pectra upgrade, initially incorporating only the eight Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs) currently active on Devnet 3. Additionally, they considered the possibility of including four more EIPs related to Ethereum’s blob fee market as the upgrade planning process progresses.

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin expressed support for increasing blob capacity in the Pectra upgrade. Similarly, Ethereum Foundation (EF) researcher Dankrad Feist voiced his strong support for this adjustment. However, other developers showed mixed reactions.

Many participants in the discussion agreed that if an increase in blob capacity is integrated into Pectra, it should be accompanied by additional EIPs related to the blob fee market to maintain stable blob pricing and block sizes. These EIPs include EIP 7762, which proposes an increase in MIN_BASE_FEE_PER_BLOB_GAS, EIP 7623, suggesting an increase in call data costs, and EIP 7742, which aims to uncouple blob count between the consensus layer (CL) and EL.

Additionally, Tim Beiko, the Ethereum Foundation Protocol Support Lead, confirmed that the upcoming Ethereum hard fork after Pectra will be named Fusaka and will incorporate the PeerDAS and EOF EIPs. He further noted that other EIPs might be included only once these two are more advanced in their implementation. Following this, a new EIP for the EL will be named Amsterdam, succeeding Osaka, and will integrate the EIPs such as Verkle, initially intended for inclusion in Osaka.

Ethereum Developers Confirm Plan To Split ‘Pectra’

In May, Ethereum core developers announced plans to roll out Pectra by the first quarter of 2025. This upgrade represents the next milestone for the blockchain, following the successful deployment of the Dencun in March 2023.

Last week, builders agreed to divide Pectra into two separate packages. This strategic move is intended to make the extensive upgrade process more manageable and to reduce the potential for errors or bugs.

The decision to split the upgrade wasn’t entirely unexpected. Developers had previously discussed that Pectra’s scope was becoming overly ambitious, and they had considered dividing it to minimize the chances of encountering issues within the code. Originally, Pectra was set to be the most extensive hard fork in Ethereum’s history. Now, by narrowing the focus, developers aim to approach the upgrade with a more streamlined and controlled process.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson