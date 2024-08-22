en en
News Report Technology
August 22, 2024

Vitalik Buterin: Ethereum’s Latest Advances Strengthen Its Fundamentals

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: August 22, 2024 at 4:08 am Updated: August 22, 2024 at 4:09 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: August 22, 2024 at 4:08 am

In Brief

Vitalik Buterin shared a post on the social media platform X, expressing positive feedback on the advancements within the Ethereum ecosystem.

Vitalik Buterin: Ethereum’s Latest Advances Strengthen Its Fundamentals

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin shared a post on the social media platform X, expressing positive feedback on the recent advancements within the Ethereum ecosystem.

Vitalik Buterin noted that Ethereum has made notable strides in several important areas, including reducing transaction fees on Layer 2 networks to below $0.01. He specifically highlighted the progress of Optimism and Arbitrum, two EVM-compatible Layer 2 networks, which have reached the initial stage of development. 

Additionally, the cross-layer 2 wallet user experience has seen substantial improvements, such as the elimination of the need for manual network switching, though there is still room for further enhancement. He also mentioned that zero-knowledge tools have become more powerful and mature, making application development easier.

He also pointed out that second-generation privacy tools, such as 0xbow—a decentralized finance platform aimed at ensuring regulatory compliance—are beginning to emerge. The ecosystem for identity, reputation, and credentials has grown in capability and is increasingly being utilized.

Advances in STARK technology enhance both long-term security and decentralization prospects. The roadmap for account abstraction and the endgame of block construction has become more defined, focusing on options like FOCIL + APS versus multi-proposer models. Additionally, staking decentralization remains stable, countering the notion that Proof-of-Stake (PoS) is more centralized than Proof of Work (PoW). Vitalik Buterin concluded by emphasizing that these foundational aspects of Ethereum are currently very strong.

Vitalik Buterin Applauds Adoption Of ERC-7683 By Optimism And Outlines Next Steps For Ethereum 

The post was made in response to the recent update from the interoperability protocol Across, which announced that Optimism has adopted the ERC-7683 standard for cross-chain intents, co-authored by Across to enable high-speed transfers across the Superchain

Vitalik Buterin further expressed enthusiasm for the increasing support for ecosystem-wide standardization in asset transfers. He outlined the next steps, which include standardizing chain-specific addresses, chain-specific ENS, and ERC-3668 light clients.

Disclaimer

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
