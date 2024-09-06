Ethereum ACDC Meeting: PeerDAS Devnet 2 To Be Rebased On Top Of Pectra

In Brief Ethereum developers conducted a meeting to review changes to the Ethereum consensus layer and discussed updates as part of the Pectra upgrade.

Developers of the decentralized blockchain Ethereum conducted their weekly meeting to review modifications to the Ethereum consensus layer (CL). The discussion focused on updates to the consensus layer specification and the engine application programming interface (API) as part of the Pectra upgrade. Additionally, they explored potential solutions for tackling the proof calculation challenges faced by resource-constrained node operators, particularly home stakers, in PeerDAS.

During the 141st Ethereum ACDC conference call, several issues associated with the implementation of Pectra on the CL side were identified. Builders mostly came to the consensus to proceed with addressing these concerns. One key issue discussed was an update to EIP-7251, which corrects a specific edge case in which the correlation penalty for validators with a large quantity of staked ETH was being miscalculated. This fix is currently assessed and is anticipated to be incorporated into the Pectra CL specifications soon.

Moreover, the adjustment to the Beacon block body was discussed, aimed at enhancing the efficiency with which CL clients access and store specific elements of the execution layer (EL) payload. This change is set to be completed and implemented by CL clients.

Currently, the latest version of PeerDAS is undergoing local testing by clients. It seems builders have not yet initiated PeerDAS Devnet 2, a multi-client, developer-focused testnet for PeerDAS. PeerDAS Devnet 2 is anticipated to be based on Pectra rather than Deneb.

Addressing Proof Computation Challenges For Resource-Constrained Validators

Concerning proof computation in PeerDAS for validators using resource-constrained devices, the recent setting requires CL clients to handle this task, which can last one second on lower-end hardware, such as the Rock5 Model B. To ensure home stakers can continue taking part as validators, builders are considering few potential solutions.

These include making no changes, which would require home stakers to upgrade hardware or accept limitations in building blocks with the maximum amount of blobs, preparing blobs on the EL to reduce the computational load on the CL, or preparing blobs on the CL in a way that allows proof computations to commence earlier and operate in parallel with block production.

Since research in this area is still ongoing, the third solution—preparing blobs on the CL for parallel proof computation—was recommended for realization in Pectra.

