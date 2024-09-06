en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
September 06, 2024

Ethereum ACDC Meeting: PeerDAS Devnet 2 To Be Rebased On Top Of Pectra

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: September 06, 2024 at 4:24 am Updated: September 06, 2024 at 4:24 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: September 06, 2024 at 4:24 am

In Brief

Ethereum developers conducted a meeting to review changes to the Ethereum consensus layer and discussed updates as part of the Pectra upgrade.

Ethereum ACDC Meeting: PeerDAS Devnet 2 To Be Rebased On Top Of Pectra

Developers of the decentralized blockchain Ethereum conducted their weekly meeting to review modifications to the Ethereum consensus layer (CL). The discussion focused on updates to the consensus layer specification and the engine application programming interface (API) as part of the Pectra upgrade. Additionally, they explored potential solutions for tackling the proof calculation challenges faced by resource-constrained node operators, particularly home stakers, in PeerDAS.

During the 141st Ethereum ACDC conference call, several issues associated with the implementation of Pectra on the CL side were identified. Builders mostly came to the consensus to proceed with addressing these concerns. One key issue discussed was an update to EIP-7251, which corrects a specific edge case in which the correlation penalty for validators with a large quantity of staked ETH was being miscalculated. This fix is currently assessed and is anticipated to be incorporated into the Pectra CL specifications soon.

Moreover, the adjustment to the Beacon block body was discussed, aimed at enhancing the efficiency with which CL clients access and store specific elements of the execution layer (EL) payload. This change is set to be completed and implemented by CL clients.

Currently, the latest version of PeerDAS is undergoing local testing by clients. It seems builders have not yet initiated PeerDAS Devnet 2, a multi-client, developer-focused testnet for PeerDAS. PeerDAS Devnet 2 is anticipated to be based on Pectra rather than Deneb.

Addressing Proof Computation Challenges For Resource-Constrained Validators

Concerning proof computation in PeerDAS for validators using resource-constrained devices, the recent setting requires CL clients to handle this task, which can last one second on lower-end hardware, such as the Rock5 Model B. To ensure home stakers can continue taking part as validators, builders are considering few potential solutions.

These include making no changes, which would require home stakers to upgrade hardware or accept limitations in building blocks with the maximum amount of blobs, preparing blobs on the EL to reduce the computational load on the CL, or preparing blobs on the CL in a way that allows proof computations to commence earlier and operate in parallel with block production.

Since research in this area is still ongoing, the third solution—preparing blobs on the CL for parallel proof computation—was recommended for realization in Pectra.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Fractal Unveils Mainnet Bootstrap Program With 1M FB Airdrop For UniSat And OKX Wallet Users

by Alisa Davidson
September 06, 2024

Centralized LLMs Prove the Case for Decentralized AI

by Tom Trowbridge
September 06, 2024

Binance: Crypto Market Slumps 13.1% In August, But Recovers On Rate Cut Expectations

by Alisa Davidson
September 06, 2024

HTX Introduces Telegram Mini App With 10,000 USDT Mystery Box Campaign For New Users

by Alisa Davidson
September 06, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Fractal Unveils Mainnet Bootstrap Program With 1M FB Airdrop For UniSat And OKX Wallet Users

by Alisa Davidson
September 06, 2024

Binance: Crypto Market Slumps 13.1% In August, But Recovers On Rate Cut Expectations

by Alisa Davidson
September 06, 2024

HTX Introduces Telegram Mini App With 10,000 USDT Mystery Box Campaign For New Users

by Alisa Davidson
September 06, 2024

Aave Proposes Support For Superlend’s Deployment Of Aave V3 Fork On Etherlink

by Alisa Davidson
September 06, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Fractal Unveils Mainnet Bootstrap Program With 1M FB Airdrop For UniSat And OKX Wallet Users
News Report Technology
Fractal Unveils Mainnet Bootstrap Program With 1M FB Airdrop For UniSat And OKX Wallet Users
by Alisa Davidson
September 6, 2024
Centralized LLMs Prove the Case for Decentralized AI
Opinion Business Software Technology
Centralized LLMs Prove the Case for Decentralized AI
by Tom Trowbridge
September 6, 2024
Binance: Crypto Market Slumps 13.1% In August, But Recovers On Rate Cut Expectations
Markets News Report Technology
Binance: Crypto Market Slumps 13.1% In August, But Recovers On Rate Cut Expectations
by Alisa Davidson
September 6, 2024
HTX Introduces Telegram Mini App With 10,000 USDT Mystery Box Campaign For New Users
News Report Technology
HTX Introduces Telegram Mini App With 10,000 USDT Mystery Box Campaign For New Users
by Alisa Davidson
September 6, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.