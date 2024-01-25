Zapper Announces Closure of Zapper Studio and Transition to No-Code Solution

Decentralized finance (DeFi) aggregator platform Zapper announced its decision to discontinue its Web3 applications integration platform, Zapper Studio. The company plans to replace it with a no-code solution, set to be launched within the next four weeks. Despite the closure of Zapper Studio, the repository and its code will remain accessible in real-time, open, and forkable.

However, the team will no longer actively maintain it, as stated in the announcement.

Zapper Studio serves as a platform facilitating the integration of Web3 applications into Zapper. Developers utilize this platform for retrieving tokens and contract positions, obtaining wallet balances and calculating Total Value Locked (TVL).

5/ We are VERY excited to get our no-code solution out into our user’s hands and will be sharing more details in the coming weeks.



Rest assured, though our Github repo is winding down, you will still be able to contribute and improve Zapper! ⚡️ — Zapper ⚡️ (@zapper_fi) January 24, 2024

Furthermore, the platform highlighted its appreciation for all Zapper contributors throughout the years. As a gesture of acknowledgment, Zapper plans to distribute 5000 OP tokens to its top contributors. Additionally, all eligible users featured on the leaderboard will have the opportunity to claim POAP.

Users can assess their eligibility by reviewing the platform’s leaderboard, with a higher position correlating to a larger share of $OP.

In the event that users miss out on the current distribution of OP tokens, they will have an opportunity to participate in the next round. The platform expresses its intention to continue such initiatives in the future as a means of recognition for Zapper contributors.

Zapper Unveils Ambitious Future Plans

Founded in 2020, Zapper, the entity behind Zapper Studio, is a dashboard designed for monitoring DeFi portfolios. This platform enables users to track assets, debts, liquidity pools, staking, claimable prizes and yield farming activities within the DeFi space.

Moreover, Zapper provides users with the capability to invest in DeFi strategies while minimizing transaction fees through the consolidation of capital in a centralized DeFi command control center as it integrates with prominent DeFi applications like yearn.finance, Uniswap, Balancer, and Curve.

Recently, the platform disclosed its roadmap for 2024, outlining several initiatives. Among these plans is the introduction of its wallet designed to enable direct onboarding to Zapper for all users. The platform aims to enhance its mobile applications by expanding the transactional feature set to include functionalities such as swapping and sending tokens.

Additionally, there is a focus on making the ‘Trends’– a feature intended to provide users with insights into new on-chain opportunities–more personalized. Another notable project in the pipeline involves the launch of token and NFT collection related to group chats experimental project, along with various other advancements.

The recent strategic decision reflects Zapper’s commitment to community and innovation in the evolving DeFi landscape.

