December 08, 2023

YTL Power International and Nvidia to Sign $4.3 Billion Deal for AI Infrastructure in Malaysia

Published: December 08, 2023 at 10:48 am Updated: December 08, 2023 at 10:48 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 08, 2023 at 10:48 am

In Brief

YTL announced partnership with Nvidia to develop AI infrastructure in Malaysia through a $4.3 billion investment deal.

YTL Power International and Nvidia Join Forces in $4.3 Billion Deal to Advance AI Infrastructure in Malaysia

The infrastructure conglomerate YTL Power International’s utilities unit announced a partnership with US technology company Nvidia to develop artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in Malaysia through a $4.3 billion investment deal.

In collaboration, the companies will work together to construct Malaysia’s fastest supercomputers, employing Nvidia AI chips. Additionally, YTL will leverage Nvidia’s AI cloud computing platform to create a substantial language model in Malay.

The initiative is poised to enhance Southeast Asia’s rapidly growing AI ecosystem and contribute to Malaysia’s aspirations as a semiconductor manufacturing powerhouse. The initial phase of collaboration is anticipated to become operational by mid-2024.

“Malaysia is an important hub for Southeast Asia computing infrastructure, which requires access to land, facilities and power, and YTL could play a great role in that,”

said Jensen Huang, Chief Executive Officer at Nvidia. 

The AI infrastructure will be hosted at YTL’s data center park in Kulai, situated in the Malaysian state of Johor.

Malaysia Emerges as Growing Hub for AI Infrastructure  

The steady expansion of the digital economy has spurred significant investments in digital infrastructure across Southeast Asia, with AI and cloud computing technologies playing a pivotal role in driving this trend. Malaysia, in particular, has seen rising multi-billion dollar investments from prominent global semiconductor players such as Intel and Infineon.

In a recent development, Intel unveiled plans to establish a new facility in Malaysia, to increase the capacity for its chip packaging services.

The factory in Penang marks Intel’s first overseas facility dedicated to advanced 3D chip packaging. Additionally, the company is constructing an extra chip assembly and testing factory in the country as part of a $7 billion expansion in the Southeast Asian region.

With the new $4.3 billion collaboration between YTL and Nvidia, Malaysia’s momentum in AI infrastructure gains traction, contributing to the evolution of the technology landscape in the region.

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

