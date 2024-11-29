Worldcoin Rolls Out New World ID Passport Authentication System Pilot With Access To WLD Tokens

In Brief Worldcoin has introduced a new feature called World ID Credentials to improve global access to the World Network and enhance the practical utility of World IDs.

Biometric cryptocurrency project, Worldcoin introduced a new feature called World ID Credentials. This feature aims to enhance global access to the World Network and expand the practical utility of World IDs. Additionally, it provides an opportunity for eligible users to claim extra WLD tokens in certain regions. Currently, the feature is being piloted in selected countries, including Chile, Colombia, Malaysia, and South Korea.

World ID Credentials enable individuals to link valid forms of identification, starting with NFC-enabled passports, to their World ID. This process is designed to maintain privacy, as no information is shared with Tools for Humanity (TFH), the World Foundation, or any other third party. All data is securely stored exclusively on the user’s device. By utilizing the anonymizing infrastructure of the World ID protocol, users can privately verify aspects of their identity online without revealing sensitive information, going beyond just proving their humanness and uniqueness.

Individuals can add Credentials to their World ID regardless of whether they have verified their humanness at an Orb. This functionality offers several benefits. For instance, it allows people, including an estimated 1.2 billion passport holders worldwide who may not have easy access to an Orb but possess valid identification, to participate in and benefit from the World Network in a more meaningful way. Moreover, it extends the ability to verify specific identity attributes such as age or nationality while preserving anonymity. Additionally, World ID holders with these Credentials have the option to claim additional WLD tokens, whether or not they have verified their uniqueness through an Orb.

The World Foundation is facilitating access to WLD tokens for individuals with a Verified Passport Credential linked to their World ID. Currently, those who verify their World ID through an Orb are eligible to claim approximately 51.67 WLD. Individuals who add a Verified Passport Credential can claim additional WLD tokens, regardless of whether they have completed Orb verification.

What Is World ID?

Worldcoin, established by TFH in 2023, promotes itself as a project focused on enabling digital identity verification while prioritizing user privacy. The initiative employs iris-scanning technology to confirm users’ identities, providing small rewards in the form of WLD tokens as an incentive for participation.

The central feature of Worldcoin is the World ID, a secure identity protocol designed to help individuals verify their humanity in online environments. This protocol aims to maintain privacy by ensuring that users can confirm they are human without disclosing personal information. As highlighted by the project, the World ID offers a privacy-conscious solution to address the growing challenge of distinguishing between content created by humans and that generated by AI in the digital space.

