May 22, 2024

Worldcoin Responds To Hong Kong’s Allegations Of Privacy Violations, And Denies Distribution Or Profiting From Personal Information

by
Published: May 22, 2024 at 10:02 am Updated: May 22, 2024 at 10:02 am
Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: May 22, 2024 at 10:02 am

In Brief

Worldcoin issued a response to Hong Kong’s PCPD, highlighting that its aim focuses solely on verifying users’ humanity and uniqueness.

Biometric cryptocurrency project Worldcoin (WLD) issued a response to the recent ruling by the Hong Kong Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data (PCPD), which ordered the company to cease local operations due to violations of the Privacy Ordinance.

The company clarified its stance, emphasizing that its aim is not to know, distribute, or profit from individuals’ identities or personal data. Instead, it focuses solely on verifying users’ humanity and uniqueness, highlighting the core concept behind World ID, which serves as a secure, private digital passport enabling individuals to demonstrate their human identity online.

The company further outlined its progress throughout 2024 aimed at bolstering transparency, privacy, and security while offering users more control over their data. In March, Worldcoin introduced Personal Custody, allowing all data used for iris code creation during World ID verification to remain on the user’s device. In April, it announced that World ID holders could opt to unverify their World ID, including the permanent deletion of their iris code.

In May, the company introduced its Secure Multi-Party Computation (SMPC) system, which represents a cryptographic advancement in biometric verification. This system divides iris codes into components and disperses them among several trusted entities, removing the necessity for a central server.

The response follows swiftly after the recent directive issued by the PCPD. Earlier, the regulatory body conducted approximately ten covert inspections at six Worldcoin facilities between December 2023 and January 2024, raising concerns about the company’s alleged unnecessary and excessive data collection practices. 

What Is Worldcoin, And How Does It Work?

Founded in 2023 by Tools for Humanity, Worldcoin positions itself as a “privacy-preserving” initiative for digital identity authentication. The company uses iris scanning technology for identity verification, with users receiving a small amount of WLD tokens in return. After its introduction, the project garnered scrutiny from regulators and privacy advocates in various countries, including Kenya, Britain, and Germany, among many others. Concerns were raised regarding the transparency of its data collection methods.

Recently, South Korea’s Personal Information Protection Commission has initiated an investigation into Worldcoin following complaints regarding the project’s gathering of personal information.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

