Worldcoin Announces Its Integration Of World ID Into Solana

In Brief Worldcoin announced that Wormhole integrated World ID to Solana, allowing developers to begin incorporating it into their apps and platforms.

Biometric cryptocurrency project, Worldcoin, announced that the interoperability platform Wormhole has completed its efforts to bring World ID to Solana blockchain. This development allows developers on Solana to begin incorporating World ID into their applications and platforms.

Wormhole is a versatile message-passing protocol that facilitates communication between different blockchains. It allows developers and users of cross-chain applications to take advantage of the unique features and strengths of various blockchain ecosystems.

With Wormhole‘s integration on Solana, developers can now more efficiently create applications focused on authentic user interactions, enhancing trust and reliability within the digital landscape.

Previously, although World ID could technically be used on multiple blockchains, only Ethereum developers had straightforward access to its features for verifying uniqueness and human identity. This new integration now enables Solana-based protocols to effortlessly authenticate World IDs that were initially verified on Ethereum, enhancing cross-chain compatibility.

Additionally, to ensure stronger data protection, the smart contracts involved are currently undergoing a comprehensive security audit by Ackee, with the process expected to be finalized in the coming weeks.

Wormhole’s achievement in integrating World ID with Solana aligns with the ongoing global rollout of new World ID integrations. A wide range of platforms, from social media and news outlets to Web3 gaming and online retailers, are adopting World ID to enhance their operations. Current adopters include Bloomingbit, DRiP, DSCVR, Flojo, Galxe, Reddio, SARAH, and Yay!.

What Is Worldcoin’s World ID?

Worldcoin, founded by Tools for Humanity in 2023, positions itself as a “privacy-preserving” initiative for digital identity verification. The project uses iris-scanning technology to authenticate users’ identities, rewarding them with small amounts of WLD tokens in return.

Its World ID is a secure identity protocol designed to allow individuals to verify their humanity online while maintaining privacy. As the project puts it, the protocol offers a privacy-preserving method for individuals to prove they are human in a digital world where the line between human- and AI-generated content is becoming less clear.

Recently, Worldcoin announced that the cross-chain messaging protocol Hyperlane has been officially integrated into World Chain. This addition provides users with efficient cross-chain capabilities, further expanding the reach and functionality of World ID across multiple blockchains.

