en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
September 13, 2024

Worldcoin Announces Its Integration Of World ID Into Solana

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: September 13, 2024 at 11:02 am Updated: September 13, 2024 at 11:02 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: September 13, 2024 at 11:02 am

In Brief

Worldcoin announced that Wormhole integrated World ID to Solana, allowing developers to begin incorporating it into their apps and platforms.

Worldcoin Announces Its Integration Of World ID Into Solana

Biometric cryptocurrency project, Worldcoin, announced that the interoperability platform Wormhole has completed its efforts to bring World ID to Solana blockchain. This development allows developers on Solana to begin incorporating World ID into their applications and platforms.

Wormhole is a versatile message-passing protocol that facilitates communication between different blockchains. It allows developers and users of cross-chain applications to take advantage of the unique features and strengths of various blockchain ecosystems.

With Wormhole‘s integration on Solana, developers can now more efficiently create applications focused on authentic user interactions, enhancing trust and reliability within the digital landscape.

Previously, although World ID could technically be used on multiple blockchains, only Ethereum developers had straightforward access to its features for verifying uniqueness and human identity. This new integration now enables Solana-based protocols to effortlessly authenticate World IDs that were initially verified on Ethereum, enhancing cross-chain compatibility.

Additionally, to ensure stronger data protection, the smart contracts involved are currently undergoing a comprehensive security audit by Ackee, with the process expected to be finalized in the coming weeks.

Wormhole’s achievement in integrating World ID with Solana aligns with the ongoing global rollout of new World ID integrations. A wide range of platforms, from social media and news outlets to Web3 gaming and online retailers, are adopting World ID to enhance their operations. Current adopters include Bloomingbit, DRiP, DSCVR, Flojo, Galxe, Reddio, SARAH, and Yay!.

What Is Worldcoin’s World ID?

Worldcoin, founded by Tools for Humanity in 2023, positions itself as a “privacy-preserving” initiative for digital identity verification. The project uses iris-scanning technology to authenticate users’ identities, rewarding them with small amounts of WLD tokens in return.

Its World ID is a secure identity protocol designed to allow individuals to verify their humanity online while maintaining privacy. As the project puts it, the protocol offers a privacy-preserving method for individuals to prove they are human in a digital world where the line between human- and AI-generated content is becoming less clear.

Recently, Worldcoin announced that the cross-chain messaging protocol Hyperlane has been officially integrated into World Chain. This addition provides users with efficient cross-chain capabilities, further expanding the reach and functionality of World ID across multiple blockchains. 

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Ronin Unveils Waypoint To Enable Instant Onboarding And In-Game Transactions For Gamers

by Alisa Davidson
September 13, 2024

Investment Surge: Fabric’s VPU Tech, Merlin’s ZK Bridge, PIN AI’s Open-Source AI, and Accenture’s Emtech Partnership Lead Top Deals

by Victoria d'Este
September 13, 2024

Ronin Partners With Tatsu Works To Host Tatsumeeko RPG On Its Blockchain

by Alisa Davidson
September 13, 2024

Mint Blockchain And GoPlus Team Up To Introduce ‘Safe Growth of All Things’ Campaign

by Alisa Davidson
September 13, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Ronin Unveils Waypoint To Enable Instant Onboarding And In-Game Transactions For Gamers

by Alisa Davidson
September 13, 2024

Investment Surge: Fabric’s VPU Tech, Merlin’s ZK Bridge, PIN AI’s Open-Source AI, and Accenture’s Emtech Partnership Lead Top Deals

by Victoria d'Este
September 13, 2024

Ronin Partners With Tatsu Works To Host Tatsumeeko RPG On Its Blockchain

by Alisa Davidson
September 13, 2024

Mint Blockchain And GoPlus Team Up To Introduce ‘Safe Growth of All Things’ Campaign

by Alisa Davidson
September 13, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Ronin Unveils Waypoint To Enable Instant Onboarding And In-Game Transactions For Gamers
News Report Technology
Ronin Unveils Waypoint To Enable Instant Onboarding And In-Game Transactions For Gamers
by Alisa Davidson
September 13, 2024
Investment Surge: Fabric’s VPU Tech, Merlin’s ZK Bridge, PIN AI’s Open-Source AI, and Accenture’s Emtech Partnership Lead Top Deals
Digest Business Markets Software Technology
Investment Surge: Fabric’s VPU Tech, Merlin’s ZK Bridge, PIN AI’s Open-Source AI, and Accenture’s Emtech Partnership Lead Top Deals
by Victoria d'Este
September 13, 2024
Ronin Partners With Tatsu Works To Host Tatsumeeko RPG On Its Blockchain
Lifestyle News Report Technology
Ronin Partners With Tatsu Works To Host Tatsumeeko RPG On Its Blockchain
by Alisa Davidson
September 13, 2024
Mint Blockchain And GoPlus Team Up To Introduce ‘Safe Growth of All Things’ Campaign
News Report Technology
Mint Blockchain And GoPlus Team Up To Introduce ‘Safe Growth of All Things’ Campaign
by Alisa Davidson
September 13, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.