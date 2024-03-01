Worldcoin Enhances World ID Protocol with SMTB Formal Verification by Reilabs
To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.
In Brief
WorldCoin and Reilabs finalized the formal verification of the Semaphore Merkle Tree Batcher (SMTB), a crucial element of World ID protocol.
Development team behind the iris biometric cryptocurrency project WorldCoin, Tools for Humanity (TFH) collaborated with experts in blockchain and cryptography Reilabs to undertake the formal verification of the Semaphore Merkle Tree Batcher (SMTB)–a crucial element of the World ID protocol.
The SMTB is a service tailored for batch processing of Merkle tree updates intended to work in tandem with the Semaphore protocol, facilitating efficient on-chain operations for zero-knowledge proof circuits. The completion of formal verification–a method of proving the accuracy of algorithms and systems–will enhance the security and operational reliability and improve trust of the World ID protocol.
“By employing Reilabs’ expertise in cryptography and formal verification, TFH sought to mathematically prove the correctness of the SMTB’s implementation,” said TFH in a written statement. For the Worldcoin protocol, Reilabs showcased the proper functionality of the insertion and deletion circuits, ensuring that the system inserts and removes identities without any falsification or pseudo-deletions.
Additionally, Reilabs verified that the entire system would maintain progress under all conditions, preserving the system of entering a state where identities cannot be inserted or removed, effectively mitigating any potential form of censorship. The verification process is integrated into the SMTB’s CI system, guaranteeing that any changes violating the protocol’s invariants cannot be merged without detection, affirming Worldcoin’s reliability.
The Worldcoin community is also set to benefit from the formal verification process, as it will bring heightened security, enhanced operational reliability, and improved overall trust.
“This embrace of formal verification not only sets a new standard in the assurance of cryptographic protocols but also paves the way for a future where digital identities are both universally accessible and securely protected,” said TFH in a written statement.
Worldcoin Privacy with Digital Identity Verification
Founded in 2023 by TFH, Worldcoin positions itself as a “privacy-preserving” digital identity verification initiative. Worldcoin’s primary objective is to establish a global Universal Basic Income initiative by issuing a nominal quantity of its native token, WLD, to individuals worldwide in exchange for verifying their identity by undergoing iris scanning procedures.
Recently, the project achieved a milestone by registering 1 million users on its cryptocurrency wallet application, World App.
The recent collaboration between TFH and Reilabs, culminating in the formal verification of the SMTB, marks a substantial advancement in blockchain security, ensuring enhanced reliability and trust in the World ID protocol.
Disclaimer
In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.
About The Author
Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]More articles
Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]