Web3Intelligence Raises $4.5M Funding, Setting the Stage for $DOPE Token Launch

In Brief Web3Intelligence raises $4.5 million in a private funding round with investors and plans to launch $DOPE tokens.

Web3Intelligence today announced that it raised $4.5 million in a private funding round with investors including DAO MAKER, Shima Capital, and Gate.io. The company plans to launch $DOPE – the native token of its Dopamine super app – which will serve as a utility mechanism within the app.

$DOPE will unlock access to premium features within the Dopamine super app. Holding $DOPE tokens also grants access to Web3Intelligence’s full tech stack and source code for use in institutions’ infrastructure.

The token will be available on popular centralized and decentralized exchanges in Q1.

“Our super app is a game-changer, offering an entirely chain-agnostic approach to wealth-building and world-beating AML,” said Karim Chaib, CEO of Web3Intelligence.

“Because we aggregate and standardize AML information, we can provide a comprehensive view of web3 wallets that meets the standards expected of compliance officers, as well as users seeking a holistic understanding of their digital asset portfolios. By setting the compliant framework for real-world asset management, we will empower users to navigate the DeFi space with confidence and intelligence,” he added.

Based in Zug of Switzerland, Web3Intelligence is a wealth-building platform aiming to help institutions and retailers utilize digital assets, big data, and AI in decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities.

The company said that its advanced Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance infrastructure can be easily integrated into the Dopamine super app. This feature aims to ensure that users can access reliable AML tools that adhere to regulatory standards, simplifying their navigation of the DeFi landscape.

By consolidating and standardizing AML information, the platform provides users with a comprehensive overview of web3 wallets, helping them to make informed decisions.

Unlocking Web3 Project Potential with Web3Intelligence

The platform offers benefits to various web3 projects within the ecosystem. By encapsulating AML scoring into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on-chain, the platform enables projects to verify wallet interactions within their protocols or decentralized applications (dApps).

This integration of compliance measures enhances the overall integrity and transparency of the DeFi ecosystem, fostering trust and reliability among participants.

With over 3.5 million lifetime downloads and the distribution of over 200,000 NFTs, the platform has garnered attention and excitement ahead of its official release.

“Web3Intelligence has the team and tools to become a significant ecosystem enhancer. Their approach to integrating AML standards into the DeFi space while offering meaningful benefits to token holders is truly innovative,” said Christoph Zaknun, CEO and founder of DAO Maker, who also participated in the funding round.

Web3Intelligence invites users and institutions worldwide to explore the possibilities of a secure and compliant digital asset future.

