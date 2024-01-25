Markets News Report
January 25, 2024

South Korea’s Telecom KT to Shut Down NFT Platform ‘MINCL’, Cites Shifting Market Dynamics

by
Published: January 25, 2024 at 7:08 am Updated: January 25, 2024 at 7:08 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: January 25, 2024 at 7:08 am

In Brief

KT Corporation is shutting its NFT platform MINCL, and announced that its services will inevitably end on March 4, 2024.

South Korea's Telecom KT to Shut Down NFT Platform 'MINCL', Cites Shifting Market Dynamics

South Korean telecommunications giant KT Corporation announced it is closing down its non-fungible token platform – MINCL – and the service will inevitably end on March 4, 2024. According to the company, customers who own the kt wiz Rookie Pack NFT should transfer the NFT to an external wallet before the service ends.

MINCL was launched in April 2022 served NFT minting, trading and wallet services for retail and institutional users. Moreover, it added that the personal information will be safely destroyed after service termination in accordance with the personal information processing policy of the company. It is also important to note that after the service end date, users will not be able to view or download any NFTs held in Mincle Wallet.

Recently, Hyundai Department Store, a prominent retail conglomerate within the Hyundai Group, announced the discontinuation of its digital wallet service, H.NFT, effective by the end of March.

Are NFTs Losing Their Shine?

Recently, India’s Cricket NFT platform Rario announced that it will shut down its existing marketplace effective January 29.

“As we reflect upon the events in the past six months, industry headwinds on account of new regulations on Web 3.0, crash in the NFT sector coupled with management failures, we have not been able to live up to your expectations,” the platform said on the social media platform X.

On similar lines, American video games retailer GameStop announced the closure of its NFT marketplace, signaling a withdrawal from the cryptocurrency space.

The decision was communicated through an official statement on the platform citing “the continuing regulatory uncertainty of the crypto space” as the primary driver behind this move. This development comes just a few months after GameStop decided to shut down its crypto wallet in August 2023.

The NFT marketplace, which had a relatively short existence, was officially launched on Halloween in 2022.

The closure of South Korean telecommunications giant KT Corporation’s non-fungible token platform MINCL, along with recent announcements from prominent entities like Hyundai Department Store, India’s Cricket NFT platform Rario, and American video games retailer GameStop, raises questions about the sustainability and future trajectory of the NFT market.

As the industry navigates through regulatory challenges, market corrections and management issues, stakeholders must focus on strengthening transparency, compliance and innovation — to rebuild trust and drive long-term viability in the evolving landscape of digital assets.

Embracing responsible practices, technological advancements and collaborative efforts will be crucial in shaping a resilient and inclusive NFT ecosystem that meets the evolving needs of users and adapts to the changing regulatory environment.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Kumar Gandharv
Kumar Gandharv

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Hot Stories

Bitcoin Spot ETFs Record Net Outflow of $158M on 9th Day, GBTC Outflows Reach $429M 

by Victor Dey
January 25, 2024

Cryptomeria Capital on Track to Close $50M VC Fund to Support the Next Wave of Innovation in Web3 Space

by Victor Dey
January 23, 2024

Immutable Teams Up with Endless Clouds to Launch Web3 Games ‘Treeverse’ and ‘Capsule Heroes’

by Kumar Gandharv
January 23, 2024

Peaq Integrates Wormhole for Cross Chain Liquidity Across Web3 Networks

by Kumar Gandharv
January 23, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

CoinShares Reduces Physical Bitcoin ETP Management Fee to 0.35%, Strengthens Competitive Edge in Europe

by Alisa Davidson
January 25, 2024

White Houses’ Chief of Science Urges Collaboration Between US and China for Addressing AI Safety

by Alisa Davidson
January 25, 2024

AI4Bharat Releases ‘Airavata’, a Custom LLM to Improve Hindi Language in AI Models

by Kumar Gandharv
January 25, 2024

North Korean Crypto Cyberattacks Spike, Yet Fund Theft Dropped by 40%: Report

by Kumar Gandharv
January 25, 2024

Exploring Blockchain Gaming: Recap of 2023 and Sneak Peek into 2024

Footprint Analytics' report analyzes the performance data of blockchain gaming in 2023 and discusses potential trends for ...

Know More

RGB Bolsters Bitcoin and Lightning Network’s Scalability and Privacy Capabilities

RGB is a layer 2/3 solution on Bitcoin and Lightning Network that bolsters scalability and privacy capabilities ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
CoinShares Reduces Physical Bitcoin ETP Management Fee to 0.35%, Strengthens Competitive Edge in Europe
Business News Report
CoinShares Reduces Physical Bitcoin ETP Management Fee to 0.35%, Strengthens Competitive Edge in Europe
by Alisa Davidson
January 25, 2024
White Houses’ Chief of Science Urges Collaboration Between US and China for Addressing AI Safety
News Report Technology
White Houses’ Chief of Science Urges Collaboration Between US and China for Addressing AI Safety
by Alisa Davidson
January 25, 2024
AI4Bharat Releases ‘Airavata’, a Custom LLM to Improve Hindi Language in AI Models
News Report Technology
AI4Bharat Releases ‘Airavata’, a Custom LLM to Improve Hindi Language in AI Models
by Kumar Gandharv
January 25, 2024
North Korean Crypto Cyberattacks Spike, Yet Fund Theft Dropped by 40%: Report
News Report Technology
North Korean Crypto Cyberattacks Spike, Yet Fund Theft Dropped by 40%: Report
by Kumar Gandharv
January 25, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.