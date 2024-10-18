Web3 Innovation Gains Momentum In Central Italy With Gate.MT At Forefront

Giovanni Cunti, CEO of Gate.MT—a licensed cryptocurrency exchange regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority and part of the Gate Group—attended the Pescara Blockchain Beach event in Central Italy to support Web3 innovation in the region.

Hosted by Officina DeFi on October 4-5, the event brought together local entrepreneurs and prominent Web3 figures to discuss the latest trends in decentralized technology. It featured a diverse lineup of speakers and panelists from leading blockchain projects, including BASE, Cardano, IOTA, and Algorand.

The Gate.MT exchange is playing a crucial role in fostering local growth. Giovanni Cunti remarked on the event’s success and noted his surprise at the level of interest for Web3 in Central Italy.

“I was impressed by the strong growth and adoption of Web3 in the region,” said Giovanni Cunti in a written statement. “There is widespread interest in new trends and technologies, and I met several local innovators eager to expand beyond their current boundaries. The level of engagement was remarkable, with follow-up discussions continuing throughout the event,” he added.

The platform is dedicated to enhancing blockchain awareness and promoting innovation throughout various regions in Italy.

“We will continue to grow in the region, playing an active role in spreading Web3 knowledge, attracting new users, and contributing to Italy’s transformation into one of Europe’s blockchain hubs,” highlighted Giovanni Cunti.

Gate.MT Expands Its Services Across EEA Ahead Of MiCA Regulations

The company is dedicated to raising awareness about blockchain technology, making it easier for users and entrepreneurs across Italy to access advanced cryptocurrency services. In addition to its focus on Italy, Gate.MT is also gearing up to expand its services to users throughout the European Economic Area (EEA), in line with the forthcoming Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulations scheduled to take effect in early 2025. Furthermore, the exchange is based in Malta, which Gate Group has recently designated as the center of its European operations.

