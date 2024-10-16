2025 Will Be Pivotal: Gate.MT CEO Giovanni Cunti On Europe’s Post-MiCA Web3 Landscape

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Gate.MT’s Giovanni Cunti notes that MiCA will provide regulatory clarity, foster growth, and enhance stability in EU’s digital asset market.

During a presentation at the European Blockchain Convention in Barcelona on September 25th and 26th, Giovanni Cunti, CEO of Gate.MT—a licensed cryptocurrency exchange regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority—discussed the increasing institutional interest in Web3. He highlighted that the introduction of the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulations will instil the regulatory clarity necessary to encourage growth and promote stability within the bloc’s digital asset market.

“The enthusiasm for Web3 is growing rapidly,” Giovanni Cunti said in a written statement. “At the convention, it was clear that new institutional players are eyeing the market, and MiCA will be the catalyst for their involvement,” he added.

Web3 is experiencing considerable growth throughout the EU, largely fueled by the anticipated introduction of MiCA. The new guidelines are anticipated to provide much-needed clarity, making it an appealing environment for digital asset innovation. This regulatory certainty is likely to attract both new participants and increase the engagement from established market participants.

“The new regulation will bring much-needed stability to the European market, attracting fresh participants and boosting activity among existing ones,” said Giovanni Cunti. “Gate.MT is positioned to be one of the first to seize the opportunities created by MiCA. Our team is fully focused on completing the final steps to secure a MiCA license by early 2025,” he emphasized.

Gate.MT To Expand European Operations, Establishing Malta As Its Central Hub

Gate.MT revealed plans to extend its operations throughout the European Economic Area (EEA) following the implementation of MiCA regulations, last month. Malta is set to become the core hub for Gate Group’s activities across Europe, supporting the company’s broader expansion strategy.

This is anticipated to enable Gate.MT to offer secure, compliant, and innovative cryptocurrency asset services across the bloc.

Commenting on the announcement, Giovanni Cunti expressed confidence that the new regulatory regime would unlock substantial potential for the expansion of the cryptocurrency sector. He noted that with the introduction of MiCA, more users were expected to enter the cryptocurrency space, encouraged by the enhanced protections the framework would provide. Giovanni Cunti also emphasized that Gate.MT viewed this development as an opportunity and remained committed to leading in both innovation and compliance across Europe.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson