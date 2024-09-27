Gate.MT CEO Giovanni Cunti Advocates For Accelerating Web3 Adoption At CryptoRoma Meetup In Rome

In Brief Gate.MT CEO Giovanni Cunti delivered a presentation at CryptoRoma, emphasizing the importance of advancing Web3 adoption in Italy.

Chief Executive Officer of Gate.MT, Giovanni Cunti, delivered a presentation at the CryptoRoma meetup held on September 21, emphasizing the importance of advancing Web3 adoption in Italy, which sparked considerable interest and dialogue among attendees.

During his speech, he provided an overview of Web3’s evolution over the past fifteen years, highlighting the potential for growth and innovation within Rome’s emerging Web3 landscape. He also engaged with the audience by exploring local Web3 projects and offering insights on how Italy could position itself as a leader in this evolving technology.

“I am thrilled to see the growing enthusiasm for Web3 technologies in Italy. By sharing knowledge and fostering collaboration, we can accelerate adoption and unlock new possibilities for innovation and economic growth in Europe,” said Giovanni Cunti, Chief Executive Officer of Gate.MT, in a written statement. “Adoption rates are still relatively low, but there is significant potential for growth. With its strong focus on safe, secure, and compliant services, Gate.MT is committed to advancing and leading the Web3 ecosystem throughout Europe,” he added.

Gate.MT, a regulated cryptocurrency exchange overseen by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA), operates under the Gate Group. The platform is gearing up to serve users across the European Economic Area (EEA) under the forthcoming Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulations, reflecting its dedication to maintaining compliance and security standards. The company has held registration with Italy’s OAM since February 2024 and with Malta’s MFSA since 2018.

Gate.MT Set To Lead Gate Group’ European Operations Under MiCA

Giovanni Cunti, the Chief Executive Officer, previously mentioned that Gate.MT is “working diligently to ensure seamless compliance” with the MiCA framework.

“Malta was one of the first jurisdictions in Europe to implement comprehensive regulations for crypto-related activities. Our existing license already closely aligns with MiCA’s requirements, and we are working diligently to ensure seamless compliance,” said Giovanni Cunti, referring to Gate Group’s plans to provide cryptocurrency asset services in the European Union.

“We believe that the new regulatory regime will unlock significant potential for the expansion of the crypto industry. With the introduction of MiCA, we anticipate that more users will enter the crypto sphere, confident in the enhanced protections provided by this regulatory framework,” he emphasized earlier.

