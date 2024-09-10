Gate Group Expands European Operations With Gate.MT, Set To Lead Under MiCA Regulations In 2025

In Brief Gate Group announced that its crypto exchange Gate.MT is preparing to offer services to all EU users under the forthcoming MiCA regulations.

Virtual asset services provider Gate Group, the company behind the cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io, announced that its licensed exchange Gate.MT, regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority, is preparing to offer services to all European Union users under the forthcoming Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulations, which will take effect in January 2025. As Malta becomes the hub for Gate Group’s European operations, Gate.MT aims to provide secure, compliant, and innovative cryptocurrency asset services throughout the bloc.

“Malta was one of the first jurisdictions in Europe to implement comprehensive regulations for crypto-related activities,” said Giovanni Cunti, CEO of Gate.MT, in a written statement. “Our existing license already closely aligns with MiCA’s requirements, and we are working diligently to ensure seamless compliance,” he added.

MiCA represents an important move toward uniform cryptocurrency regulations throughout the European Union, aiming to enhance security and transparency for both users and providers. With more than a year of experience under Malta’s regulatory framework, Gate.MT is well-prepared for this next stage of growth.

Gate.MT Prioritizes Regulatory Compliance And Focuses On European Market

Since its launch, Gate.MT has prioritized regulatory compliance, functioning with a Class 4 Virtual Financial Assets (VFA) Service Provider license from 2022.

“Malta will be our base for providing services to all EU users, allowing us to expand our operations throughout the entire European Union when MiCA takes effect,” said Giovanni Cunti in a written statement. “With our established operations, we are uniquely positioned to scale efficiently across Europe,” he added.

Furthermore, Gate Group has consistently prioritized the European market and its potential for development.

“We believe that the new regulatory regime will unlock significant potential for the expansion of the crypto industry. With the introduction of MiCA, we anticipate that more users will enter the crypto sphere, confident in the enhanced protections provided by this regulatory framework,” said Giovanni Cunti.

“We see this as an incredible opportunity and are dedicated to remaining a leader in innovation and compliance across Europe,” Giovanni Cunti concluded.

