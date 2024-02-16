News Report Technology
February 16, 2024

Linea Launches Alpha v2 to Reduce Ethereum Finalization Costs by 90%

Published: February 16, 2024 at 1:56 am Updated: February 16, 2024 at 1:56 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: February 16, 2024 at 1:56 am

In Brief

Linea introduces Alpha V2 upgrade comes with the implementation of proof aggregation and data compression features.

Linea Launches Alpha v2 to Reduce Ethereum Finalization Costs by 90%

ConsenSys’ Layer2 network Linea has launched the Alpha v2 version on mainnet – an upgrade that drastically reduces the expenses associated with publishing data and validating ZK proofs on the Ethereum platform, slashing costs by up to 90%.

According to the announcement, deployed on the Linea Mainnet on February 13th, Alpha V2 introduces two important features that include Proof Aggregation and Data Compression.

“A resounding gratitude for the patient community who are the heart of the Linea ecosystem. We are thrilled to release Alpha V2 and improve the Linea ecosystem for everyone. Much, much more to come,” Linea announced on the platform X.

In Alpha V1, each Linea transaction underwent zkSNARK proof verification, incurring a fixed gas cost of around 400k gas on Ethereum. With proof aggregation, Linea consolidates multiple consecutive transaction batches into a single final proof, significantly reducing verification costs.

Moreover, this enhancement has decreased Linea’s fixed proof verification costs to approximately 1/30th of Alpha V1, with ZK proof verification now constituting only about 0.5% of the overall costs.

Additionally, recognizing the substantial gas fees associated with data storage on Ethereum’s Layer 1, Linea has implemented a strategic data compression approach. This approach optimizes the compression ratio through a lossless compression algorithm similar to widely used methods such as gzip and deflate, resulting in significant data usage savings.

During periods of high activity, the compression ratio can reach up to 15x. Furthermore, Linea now stores up to 123kb of data per submission, a notable increase from the previous 70kb.

Alpha V2 Upgrade Delivers Cost Savings and Gas Fee Reductions

According to Linea, Alpha V2 has led to cost savings. For instance, while an Alpha V1 finalization transaction verified 146 Linea transactions in a single batch, Alpha V2 verified 38,396 transactions across 31 batches, achieving approximately a 4x cost reduction per finalization.

Talking about the impact for users, the reduction in L1 Rollup costs translates to a 66% reduction in gas fees for users, making Linea up to 1/40th cheaper than Ethereum L1 prices, positioning it as one of the most cost-effective L2 rollups in the Ethereum ecosystem.

Looking ahead, the Linea team is preparing for the upcoming Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP)-4844 and the Dencun upgrade on March 13th, aiming to leverage these developments to further enhance cost savings within the Linea ecosystem.

With this announcement, Linea is planning to deliver lower gas fees and foster a thriving decentralized ecosystem for web3 applications, with the unwavering support and partnership of its community.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

