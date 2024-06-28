Valour Launches Core ETP And Expands Hedera ETP To Spotlight Stock Market

In Brief Valour introduced two new investment products on the Spotlight Stock Market, including Valour Core ETP and Valour Hedera ETP.

Cryptocurrency technology company DeFi Technologies announced that its subsidiary, Valour, has introduced two new exchange-traded products (ETPs) on the Spotlight Stock Market. These include the Valour Core ETP and Valour Hedera ETP.

The Valour Core ETP provides investors with exposure to CORE – the native token of the Core blockchain. Its consensus mechanism blends the decentralization and security of Bitcoin’s Delegated Proof of Work (DPoW) with the scalability and flexibility of Ethereum’s Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS). The Valour Core ETP mirrors the price movements of CORE, offering a straightforward and accessible investment vehicle.

Core is a Layer 1 blockchain that integrates Bitcoin’s capabilities and is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). It introduces innovations encompassing the first non-custodial Bitcoin staking protocol and the world’s initial yield-bearing Bitcoin ETP in collaboration with Valour.

Meanwhile, the Valour Hedera ETP offers investors exposure to Hedera’s native cryptocurrency, HBAR. Hedera leverages an energy-efficient public distributed ledger technology that uses the Byzantine Fault Tolerance (aBFT) hashgraph consensus algorithm. Notably, HBAR ranks among the top thirty cryptocurrencies worldwide with its market capitalization standing at $3.7 billion.

Commenting on the issuance of the new investment products, Olivier Roussy Newton, CEO of DeFi Technologies, expressed enthusiasm. He highlighted that this move reflects the company’s dedication to providing individuals with new and accessible digital asset investment opportunities. Furthermore, introducing these ETPs on a new exchange expands their market presence and strengthens Valour’s goal of connecting traditional finance with the advancing decentralized finance (DeFi) sector.

Valour Partners With Core Foundation To Launch Yield-Bearing Bitcoin ETP For German Investors

Valour specializes in issuing ETPs that streamline access to digital assets for both retail and institutional investors. Its portfolio includes a variety of ETPs covering different cryptocurrencies, all aimed at providing secure and user-friendly avenues for investing in digital assets.

Recently, Valour launched the world’s first and only yield-bearing Bitcoin ETP for German investors in partnership with the Core Foundation, a group focused on advancing the Core blockchain. This new offering enables German investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin, offering a 5.65% annualized yield via the Börse Frankfurt exchange.

