DeFi Technologies Subsidiary Valour Inc. Launches Ethereum Physical Staking ETP

Victor Dey Edited and fact-checked

DeFi Technologies, a crypto technology company, today announced that its subsidiary, Valour Inc., has launched an Ethereum Physical Staking ETP.

Valour is an issuer of exchange-traded products (ETPs) and aims to offer investors a simplified gateway to Ethereum staking with the 1Valour Ethereum Physical Staking ETP. Concurrently, the platform gives investors additional avenues for earning yield income.

Valour Digital Securities Limited, Valour’s new EU-wide issuance platform for physically backed digital assets, is the issuer of the 1Valour Ethereum Physical Staking ETP.

The new staking ETP is now available for trading on the Frankfurter Wertpapierboerse/ XETRA. It has a fixed yield, undefined expiry and a 1.49% management fee.

Valour Inc. asserts that its staking ETP includes enhanced security measures such as:

Slashing insurance – A protection mechanism that guards against the risk of “slashing” in a blockchain network. Slashing occurs when a participant behaves maliciously or contrary to the network’s rules, and as a result, they lose a portion of their staked cryptocurrency. The staking ETP is said to have insurance to mitigate the potential losses from slashing events.

Full collateralization – This ensures that the value of the staked assets fully covers the potential risks and liabilities associated with staking. In the context of this staking ETP, the assets used for staking are sufficient to cover any losses or penalties that might occur due to the network’s rules or failures.

Valour said that it has partnered with the VQF registered Copper Markets (Switzerland) AG for custody and blockchain infrastructure platform, Blockdaemon, for staking services. The company claims that these partnerships will ensure a continuously collateralized and non-custodial staking environment.

“We understand the challenges and complexities of crypto investments. Our mission is to bridge the gap, providing opportunities to enhance returns which are straightforward for our investors,” Olivier Roussy Newton, CEO of Valour, said in a statement. “In addition, all ETPs issued under the VDSL umbrella are endowed with the physical delivery option that might benefit investors based in Germany with a tax benefit after a holding period of one year.”

This is not the first crypto ETP Valour’s new digital asset platform is offering. The platform already includes the 1Valour Bitcoin Physical Carbon Neutral ETP and Valour Digital Asset Basket 10.

Valour’s existing product range also encompasses ETPs for cryptocurrencies like Uniswap (UNI), Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT), Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), Cosmos (ATOM), Binance (BNB), Enjin (ENJ), Bitcoin Carbon Neutral (BTCN), and Valour Digital Asset Basket 10 (VDAB10).

These products are listed on European exchanges, as well as other banks and broker platforms.