Injective and Solana Introduce First Ever Omnichain Domain, Enabling Access Through Phantom

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Injective and Solana introduced the first omnichain domain name service on the mainnet, promoting a streamlined cross-chain user experience.

Public Layer 1 blockchain based on Cosmos, Injective (INJ) introduced the first omnichain domain name service on the mainnet, promoting an easier cross-chain user experience between third-generation blockchain Solana and Injective. This allows users to conduct transactions across Solana and Injective utilizing the same domain, fostering greater cohesion between the two ecosystems.

Now, users have the option to employ INJ native assets to acquire .sol domains, enabling them to utilize the same domain across Solana decentralized applications (dApps) and seamlessly integrate their .sol domains into the Injective platform.

Furthermore, Solana wallet Phantom has also been integrated into the Injective ecosystem, enhancing connectivity with Solana and allowing users to leverage Phantom to access key products, including Injective Hub, as well as popular dApps on Injective, such as Helix and Mito.

4/ Building a cross-chain name service is an unprecedented innovation in the blockchain space.



It included the development of a sophisticated two way messenger, via which SNS transactions can be initiated on Injective, verified on Solana and travel back to Injective. — Injective 🥷 (@Injective_) February 15, 2024

Injective initiated the development of a cross-chain name service almost a year ago with the aim of fostering greater cohesion between two of the fastest chains in the current cryptocurrency landscape, launching testnet towards the end of 2023 in collaboration with Bonfida along with monitoring and stress testing.

The omnichain domain is created through an advanced two-way messenger system, facilitating the initiation of SNS transactions on Injective, verification on Solana, and the subsequent return to Injective. Unlike typical bridging methods that introduce wrapping or additional user experience hurdles, this process maintains a streamlined approach, enabling interoperability between networks and allowing users to effortlessly navigate their ecosystems.

Solana users can join Injective by entering the platform, registering a domain, or integrating their existing Solana domain. According to Injective, the developer experience between networks is set to further unify this year with the introduction of inSVM, marking the world’s first Solana-focused blockchain rollup.

Injective Elevates Layer 1 Landscape

Injective is an interoperable Layer 1 blockchain designed for optimal performance in constructing leading Web3 finance applications. The platform offers developers convenient plug-and-play modules to design dApps. Injective is incubated by Binance Labs and has garnered support from notable investors, including Jump Crypto, Pantera Capital, and venture capitalist Mark Cuban.

Recently, Injective introduced a mainnet upgrade, Volan, which incorporates a software module focusing on real-world assets (RWA). This enhancement aims to provide both institutional and individual users access to a diverse range of structured products. The new RWA offerings encompass tokenized fiat currency pairs, treasury bills, and exclusive credit products.

Injective’s recent introduction of an omnichain domain service with Solana highlights its commitment to enhancing cross-chain interoperability, user experience, and the expansion of its offerings, contributing to the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected] More articles Alisa Davidson