Bebop Enhances Crypto Trading App and API Suite, Expands to BNB Chain Surpassing $500M in Settled Volume
In Brief
Bebop announced significant updates to its API suite and crypto trading app, while expanding its reach to the BNB Chain and beyond.
Spot trading DeFi platform Bebop unveiled significant updates to its API suite and trading application while expanding its reach to BNB Chain and beyond. Bebop achieved a new milestone by settling over $500 million ($0.5 billion) in trading volume.
In response to this achievement, the platform has rolled out substantial enhancements to its web application and API suite and an expansion to BNB Chain, with plans for further growth across various blockchain ecosystems.
The centerpiece of Bebop’s API suite is the Bebop Router, a unified interface that provides developers access to quotes for optimal execution in DeFi trading. This innovation combines two highly efficient trade execution mechanisms to ensure favorable outcomes for every transaction.
Bebop’s advanced Request-for-Quote (RFQ) engine grants access to top-quality private liquidity on-chain at minimal gas costs. Moreover, the platform’s proprietary solver auction system JAM, leverages a broad spectrum of on-chain liquidity sources to identify the best execution paths.
Since its launch in December 2023, JAM has facilitated Bebop’s expansion to new chains, including BNB.
Bebop Web App for Trading and Expansion to BNB Chain
Katia Banina, CEO of Bebop, emphasized the platform’s commitment to enabling users to trade confidently. The updated Bebop web application aims to ensure guaranteed pricing, stringent security standards, high success rates and rapid transaction completion.
“To trade confidently in the world of DeFi, where you can transact with any token, it’s critical to have key information about every asset to inform each trade. That’s why we launched token previews that bring key insights to traders when they matter most,” said Banina, in a written statement.
The new Bebop web application, driven by the innovative Bebop Router, introduces various features to enhance the trading experience. Users can now benefit from unprecedented pricing quality, ensuring transactions without negative slippage. Additionally, the platform extends support to trade any token, accommodating diverse trading preferences.
With the ability to handle trades of varying sizes, Bebop aims to cater to individual and institutional investors. Furthermore, the web app facilitates straightforward and efficient multi-token trades, simplifying complex transactions. The platform provides token previews to aid decision-making, furnishing users with essential insights into the assets they are trading, thereby promoting informed decision-making.
The Bebop Router and the revamped web application are now accessible on BNB Chain, expanding Bebop’s reach beyond previously supported chains like Ethereum, Arbitrum and Polygon. Bebop aims to extend its presence across established and emerging Layer 1 (L1) and Layer 2 (L2) blockchain ecosystems, facilitating trading experiences for users worldwide.
Victor is a Managing Tech Editor/Writer at Metaverse Post and covers artificial intelligence, crypto, data science, metaverse and cybersecurity within the enterprise realm. He boasts half a decade of media and AI experience working at well-known media outlets such as VentureBeat, DatatechVibe and Analytics India Magazine. Being a Media Mentor at prestigious universities including the Oxford and USC and with a Master's degree in data science and analytics, Victor is deeply committed to staying abreast of emerging trends. He offers readers the latest and most insightful narratives from the Tech and Web3 landscape.
