Uniswap Labs Integrates Across, Facilitating In-App Bridging

In Brief Uniswap Labs integrates Across’ intent-based bridging to facilitate secure and fast transfers of ETH, stablecoins, and wBTC across nine blockchains.

The organization behind the decentralized exchange Uniswap, Uniswap Labs, announced the integration of Across‘ intent-based bridging to facilitate secure and fast transfers of ETH, stablecoins, as well as wBTC across nine blockchains—all within the Uniswap application.

Across is an interoperability protocol that utilizes intents as its core feature. As the only solution of its kind currently in operation, it provides a quick and efficient method for transferring value while adhering to high security standards.

The intent-based bridging solution from Across alleviates the risks associated with cross-chain interoperability for users, ensuring they do not have to worry about issues such as reorgs or the vulnerabilities associated with lock-and-mint bridges. This solution is designed to execute specific Layer 2-to-Layer 2 transfers in as little as three seconds for transactions under $10,000, which account for 99% of all Layer 2 bridging activity. This speed and reliability make it particularly suitable for both current cryptocurrency users and those new to the space.

The integration offers the fastest bridging experience on Ethereum, allowing Uniswap users to swap like assets across nine Ethereum virtual machine (EVM) blockchains, encompassing Ethereum, ZKsync, Base, World Chain, Arbitrum, Blast, Polygon, Zora, and OP Mainnet. Supported tokens include native assets, stablecoins, and wBTC.

Uniswap Labs Partners With Across To Develop ERC-7683 Standard

Uniswap Labs is committed to creating products that improve the Uniswap protocol, with an emphasis on enhancing usability. As a major contributor to this open-source platform for liquidity provision and trading of ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum, it is focused on developing a range of products to support the broader Uniswap ecosystem.

The organization highlighted that the forthcoming ERC-7683 standard, co-authored with Across, will play a crucial role in unifying the Ethereum ecosystem by standardizing how cross-chain interactions are expressed as Intents. This technology is essential for enabling a smooth user experience.

