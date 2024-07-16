Uniswap Labs’ Wallet Browser Extension Now Available, Supporting Ethereum Along With 10 Other Blockchains

In Brief Uniswap Labs introduced its self-custody wallet extension for the Google Chrome browser, supporting Ethereum, Base, among other blockchains.

Organization behind the decentralized exchange Uniswap, Uniswap Labs introduced the first self-custody wallet extension for the Google Chrome browser.

The new advancement enhances direct swapping capabilities next to social media platform X, enables seamless minting without intrusive pop-ups, and provides real-time token tracking. Furthermore, it features Miner Extractable Value (MEV) protection during trades, faster quotes for swift swapping, and access to off-chain liquidity through UniswapX.

The extension is compatible with Ethereum, Base, Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon, Blast, ZKsync, Zora Network, BNB Chain, Avalanche, and Celo. It consolidates all user tokens from various networks into a single interface, eliminating the need for users to switch blockchains to view their assets. Additionally, it features the Auto Network functionality, allowing the extension to automatically switch between blockchains based on the application’s requirements.

In order to add the Uniswap Extension to the browser, users are advised to visit the Chrome Web Store and click on “Add to Chrome”. After adding the extension, users will need to set up their accounts. For users accessing Uniswap on a mobile device, they can scan the QR code to import their account. New users will have to import an existing seed phrase from another wallet or create a new account.

Say goodbye to pop-ups. And hello to the sidebar.



Uniswap Extension is now available for everyone 🦄 pic.twitter.com/Fm1upbwBtH — Uniswap Labs 🦄 (@Uniswap) July 16, 2024

Uniswap: A Few Words About It

Uniswap Labs initially introduced its browser extension for wallets in February of this year, which has since attracted a waitlist of 793,391 users.

The Uniswap Wallet provides users direct access to the Uniswap protocol, known as one of the most widely used automated market makers (AMM), decentralized exchange (DEX) that enables token trading via liquidity pools, a method that differs from traditional order book systems where orders are matched directly between buyers and sellers. Currently, its total value locked (TVL) exceeds $5.6 billion, as reported by the cryptocurrency data tracker DeFiLlama.

Recently, Uniswap has entered into a partnership with Transak to enable users to purchase cryptocurrencies directly with fiat within the Uniswap Wallet, streamlining the user experience.

